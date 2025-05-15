VST-ECS bares tie-up with Hexnode to expand endpoint management in PH

Hexnode, a Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution by Mitsogo Inc., has announced its partnership with tech distributor VST-ECS Phils. Inc.

The collaboration was officially launched at the VST-ECS ICT Tech Summit held last May 6 where Hexnode also showcased its solutions.

As part of the launch, a ceremonial plaque of appreciation was handed over by Tim Bell, Hexnode’s VP of Sales for EMEA and APJ, to Jimmy D. Go, president of VST-ECS Phils.

The event saw participation from industry leaders such as Apple, HP, and Dell Technologies and Hexnode’s own partners, Zebra and Sunmi.

Saikrishnan R., manager for pre-sales and implementation at Hexnode, discussed during the event “Navigating the Future of Device Management and Security,” spotlighting the evolving landscape of endpoint management and the role of automation in streamlining enterprise IT.

The collaboration comes at a critical juncture as the Philippines intensifies its digital transformation efforts under the National Cybersecurity Plan 2023-2028.

With an increasing focus on securing digital infrastructure and tightening cybersecurity policies, the need for trusted endpoint protection is on the rise.

Hexnode said its alliance with VST-ECS is a step in this direction, offering tailored digital security solutions that help enterprises stay protected against evolving cyber threats.

“VST-ECS believes in a holistic approach to cybersecurity, especially crucial in light of the escalating cyber breach incidents. It’s not just about delivering cutting-edge solutions; it’s about empowering businesses with the knowledge to secure their identities and valuable assets. Central to this is educating the market about the imperative of robust endpoint security, enabling them to build a strong defence against the increasing threat of cyberattacks,” said Go.

Hexnode offers a suite of features that simplify device management across all major operating systems. Through its partnership with VST-ECS, clients gain access to key features such as Patch Management, Remote Monitoring and Management, Application Management, Identity and Access Management and AI-driven Automation.

Hexnode also provides specialized features such as Kiosk Management, BYOD Management, and IoT Device Management. These tools help businesses strengthen security, streamline workflows, and optimize resources.

“By joining forces with VST-ECS, we’re enabling businesses to take a proactive stance on endpoint security. Our shared goal is to deliver smart, scalable solutions that help IT teams manage risk, meet compliance demands, and stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Tim Bell, vice president for EMEA and APJ at Hexnode.