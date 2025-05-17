HP gaming unit opens SE Asia’s first ‘Omen Playground’ in PH

The gaming division of HP Philippines has officially launched the first HP Omen Playground in Southeast Asia, located at the Cyberzone section SM Megamall.

HP opened the Omen Playground in the Philippines to cater to the rapidly growing e-sports market in the country, reported to be valued at over $26 million in 2024, alongside a vibrant community of over 43 million gamers.

Ida Evina Ong-Co, managing director of HP Philippines, led the store preview held last May 16, stating: “We’re seeing strong growth for our gaming business. We hope that through the launch of the first HP Omen Playground in Southeast Asia, we will bring Filipino gamers a space where they can explore our full gaming ecosystem and discover how our innovations in performance, personalization, and AI can transform the way they play.”

Designed as a dynamic hub for gamers, the Omen Playground allows visitors to experience HP’s lineup of high-performance laptops, desktops, monitors, and peripherals.

Key highlights include the HP Omen series gaming laptops, which boast advanced AMD and Intel processors, high-performance Nvidia GPUs, high refresh rate displays, and advanced cooling systems.

During the store preview event, the HP Omen 16 was showcased, featuring an Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and 16GB of RAM, with a price tag of P95,990.

For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, the HP Victus series is also available, with the Victus 15 featuring an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, and 16GB of RAM priced at P55,990.

Edo Chandra, gaming business solutions category manager for HP Philippines and Indonesia, also unveiled the upcoming Omen Max 16, which is set to feature Intel Core Ultra processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, delivering premium gaming performance.

The standout feature of the laptops is the proprietary Omen AI, which enhances component and game performance with just a few clicks, ensuring minimal disruption while gaming.

Additionally, the Omen Playground will provide a two-year home service warranty across its Omen lineup for a seamless gaming experience.

To further enhance the immersive experience, HP offers the HyperX series of peripherals, including gaming mice, keyboards, controllers, headphones, and microphones.

The integrated Omen AI facilitates instant pairing of up to three HyperX peripherals with Omen and Victus laptops.

The grand launch of the Omen Playground is set to take place from May 23 to 25, featuring exclusive deals and engaging activities for attendees.

The grand launch includes a Valorant Cosplay Challenge and a 1v1 Valorant “King of the Hill” Deathmatch, where players can win HyperX gear and exclusive Omen merchandise.

Customers can also anticipate a variety of prizes, including a Pick-a-Prize promo, discounts of up to P30,000 for the first ten buyers each day, along with free HyperX gear and Uniqlo gift certificates throughout the weekend-long grand launch.