Maya, Home fiber lift PLDT revenues in Q1

Telecom giant PLDT has announced a robust performance for the first quarter of 2025, with consolidated gross service revenues reaching P53.4 billion.

The company attributed the growth to its online banking arm Maya and a significant increase in PLDT Home fiber Internet users.

During a press briefing on May 15, PLDT reported a 2% year-on-year growth in consolidated gross service revenues, reflecting an increase of P1.2 billion. The company’s fiber and ICT sectors under PLDT Home generated P49 billion in consolidated service revenues.

While mobile data revenue saw minimal activity, the home fiber segment surged by 7%, contributing P0.9 billion to the overall revenue.

PLDT Home added 101,000 new fiber subscribers in the first quarter, bringing its total to 3.47 million users nationwide. With this performance, fiber services accounted for 97% of PLDT Home’s revenues, which totaled P15.2 billion.

In its Enterprise segment, PLDT reported net service revenues of P11.9 billion, with Corporate and ICT revenues making up 74% of that figure, or P8.8 billion.

This growth was bolstered by the opening of the Vitro Sta. Rosa data center, which positively impacted revenues for Vitro Inc. and ePLDT.

Looking forward, PLDT Enterprise has several upcoming initiatives that are expected to further enhance its revenue. These include the activation of the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) subsea connectivity project and PLDT Enterprise Tech Week roadshows.

The Individual Wireless segment also experienced growth, particularly due to increasing demand for 5G connectivity. This segment reported revenues of P21.3 billion, with mobile data revenue contributing P18.8 billion.

Smart and TNT reported 6% increase in mobile data traffic, reaching 1,378 petabytes, alongside a total of 58.61 million mobile subscribers as of March 2025.

Adding to the company’s positive outlook is the growth of its fintech ecosystem Maya, which reported P44 billion in deposits and 6.8 million users.

In Q1 of 2025, Maya disbursed P28 billion in loans, bringing the total loans issued since its launch to a significant milestone.

The company also issued nearly 200,000 credit cards through a partnership with Landers Superstore and plans to launch Maya Black, a premium card offering, later this year.

Additionally, Maya’s payment processing saw over P1 trillion in transactions across various merchants and intends to expand its services to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In an effort to enhance its commitment to sustainability, as well as having been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, PLDT announced its plans for the year.

The highlights included biodiversity policies, e-waste management, children’s rights advocacies, and the election of the company’s chief sustainability officer Melissa Vergel de Dios to the board of trustees.

PLDT and Smart chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan reaffirmed the company’s priorities, stating: “Our priorities remain clear: to deliver value to our stakeholders, expand digital access and solutions, and position the Group for long-term presence as the largest integrated digital company.”