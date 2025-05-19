REVIEW | Fully analog instax Mini 41 instant camera

Fujifilm Philippines has unveiled the latest addition to its popular instax series of instant cameras — the fully analog instax Mini 41.

This new model features a modern design, highlighted by an improved grip texture and an updated black and gray color scheme, stepping away from the classic black leather finish of the Mini 40.

The instax Mini 41 maintains the same 60mm lens and 0.3m focus range as the Mini 40, but introduces a standout Close-up Mode aimed at enhancing shot accuracy. This mode is complemented by a built-in parallax adjustment feature that minimizes the discrepancies between the viewfinder and the final printed photo, ensuring a more precise capture.

Equipped with a handy selfie mirror that synergizes with Close-up mode, users can now easily capture their reflections with accurate framing.

The camera also has the Enhanced Automatic Light Adjustment, intelligently selecting ideal exposure for diverse shooting environments by optimizing shutter speed and flash output to deliver well-exposed images.

Field testing the instax Mini 41 has revealed that the parallax adjustment and Close-up mode perform exceptionally well with subjects within the 0.3m range. However, beyond this distance, discrepancies can result in a reduction of the intended target by approximately 30% in the printed image.

Additionally, Fujifilm is introducing a stylish camera case designed to match the Mini 41’s aesthetic, thereby enhancing the user experience and offering creative options for instant photography enthusiasts.

Sample photos

Overall, here are the experienced pros and cons with the instax Mini 41:

PROS

Modern and stylish design with improved grip.

Easy operation with a conveniently placed shutter button.

Effective Close-up Mode with a functional selfie mirror.

Good detail capture for subjects within the 0.3m range.

Simple battery replacement with two standard AA batteries.

CONS

Photos of subjects beyond 0.3m may exhibit edge blurring and appear further away than intended.

Low light performance could lead to a significant loss of detail, despite the Automatic Light Adjustment.

Fully analog format requires purchasing film, and editing necessitates scanning and third-party applications.

Filming costs can add up, with a pack of 20 films priced at approximately P680.

The thin plastic build may seem low quality despite its stylish look.

The instax Mini 41 is now available for purchase at authorized Fujifilm dealers, retailing at P6,599. As an added bonus, customers shopping at the Atmos Philippines Flagship Store stand a chance to win their very own instax Mini 41 in partnership with Atmos Philippines.