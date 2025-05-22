Energy storage firm Solis marks 20th year, unveils new inverters

Energy storage company Solis Philippines marked its 20th anniversary with a celebration last May 18 where it strengthened partnerships with industry firms IAN Solar, JA Solar, and Dyness.

The event also showcased the launch of an innovative series of inverters designed to meet the demands of both residential and commercial clients

During the “Brand Day” celebration, representatives from Solis and its partner companies discussed the current landscape of the solar market in the Philippines, emphasizing the importance of affordable solar energy solutions, industry-certified installation technicians, and high-quality products for a diverse range of consumers.

Among the highlights of the event was the introduction of Solis’s latest series of inverters. The lineup includes a 10kW Single-Phase Grid-Tied Inverter, a 100kW Three-Phase Grid-Tied Inverter, and a 125kW Three-Phase High Voltage Energy Storage Inverter.

The 10kW inverter is particularly well-suited for residential use or small offices, while the 100kW and 125kW models are tailored for commercial and industrial energy needs.

The grid-tied inverters are designed for easy installation within existing electrical systems, converting the direct current (DC) generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) for household use. In contrast, the High Voltage Energy Storage Inverter stores energy before conversion, providing a more stable power supply.

Solis inverters are known for their solid build quality and long operational lifespan, receiving certification from the third-party global certification body Det Norske Veritas (DNV).

Additionally, battery manufacturer Dyness launched its latest PowerBrick battery at the event. With a capacity of 14.336kWh, the PowerBrick can be connected with up to 50 units in parallel. It has an IP20 rating for dust resistance, while the PowerBrick Pro boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring its suitability for outdoor use.

Both the Solis inverters and Dyness PowerBrick batteries feature online connectivity along with proprietary apps, allowing users to access real-time data on their smartphones. The apps not only alert users to potential issues but also enable remote control of the equipment and offer ongoing support.

Further enhancing efficiency, the components utilize AI technology to automatically adjust their performance based on the solar energy available and the energy consumption patterns of the site. This capability optimizes power consumption and helps manage energy use during peak hours.