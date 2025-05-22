First on Newsbytes.PH | DICT undersecretary Batapa-Sigue resigns from post

Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, the undersecretary for ICT Industry Development at the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), is leaving her position at the agency, Newsbytes.PH has learned.

The resignation of Batapa-Sigue, who was in charge of overseeing the development of the ICT-related industries such as the local BPO sector, will become effective on Sunday, May 25. She, however, has yet to receive Malacanang’s acceptance letter.

Her departure coincides with the surprise announcement of Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, May 22, that he is asking all cabinet secretaries to submit their courtesy resignations as a prelude in an apparent cabinet-wide revamp after the administration suffered an unsatisfactory result at the mid-term elections.

In a statement, DICT secretary Henry Aguda that he “stands by the President and serve at his pleasure.”

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive urging all cabinet secretaries to submit their courtesy resignations underscores his firm commitment to fast-track projects that uplift the lives of Filipinos… We will continue to work to deliver his mandate for the Filipino people,” Aguda said.

As for Batapa-Sigue, she said she plans to go back to the private sector after her stint in the government. “This country will not, however, get rid of me — I will be stronger, more passionate now, wiser in the private sector,” she told Newsbytes.PH.

Prior to her recruitment as DICT undersecretary by former DICT secretary Ivan Uy, Batapa-Sigue was a Bacolod City-based lawyer who became known as a fierce advocate of ICT in the countryside. She also served as a president of the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines.

Below is her official statement: