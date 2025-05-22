Thursday, May 22, 2025
First on Newsbytes.PH | DICT undersecretary Batapa-Sigue resigns from post

By Newsbytes.PH
Outgoing DICT undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue

Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, the undersecretary for ICT Industry Development at the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), is leaving her position at the agency, Newsbytes.PH has learned.

The resignation of Batapa-Sigue, who was in charge of overseeing the development of the ICT-related industries such as the local BPO sector, will become effective on Sunday, May 25.  She, however, has yet to receive Malacanang’s acceptance letter.

Her departure coincides with the surprise announcement of Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, May 22, that he is asking all cabinet secretaries to submit their courtesy resignations as a prelude in an apparent cabinet-wide revamp after the administration suffered an unsatisfactory result at the mid-term elections.

In a statement, DICT secretary Henry Aguda that he “stands by the President and serve at his pleasure.”

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive urging all cabinet secretaries to submit their courtesy resignations underscores his firm commitment to fast-track projects that uplift the lives of Filipinos… We will continue to work to deliver his mandate for the Filipino people,” Aguda said.

As for Batapa-Sigue, she said she plans to go back to the private sector after her stint in the government. “This country will not, however, get rid of me — I will be stronger, more passionate now, wiser in the private sector,” she told Newsbytes.PH.

Prior to her recruitment as DICT undersecretary by former DICT secretary Ivan Uy, Batapa-Sigue was a Bacolod City-based lawyer who became known as a fierce advocate of ICT in the countryside. She also served as a president of the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines.

Below is her official statement:

“As I officially step down from my role as Undersecretary for ICT Industry Development at the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) effective May 25, 2025, I do so with deep gratitude and a heart full of purpose.

These past 2 years and 9 months have been an incredible journey — one rooted in service, collaboration, and a shared vision to bring digital transformation to every corner of our country. I thank DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy for the trust and confidence. I thank my entire DICT family, especially all our regional and d provincial offices for the trust, support, and shared efforts in pursuing our mission of digital inclusion and countryside innovation.

I also thank all my colleagues in all the departments and agencies of government, all the business organizations, all the diplomatic offices and international organizations a partners, the universities and colleges, the social enterprises and startup organizations, the local government units, partners in the media and all sectors — who and collaborated with my office and helped this Digital Probinsyana accomplish many things.

Though I am returning to the private sector, my mission remains unchanged. Long before I became part of DICT, I have devoted myself to building digital ecosystems, empowering our youth and women, supporting local governments, and pushing for jobs and innovation in the countryside. This work began in the grassroots since 2004 and continues there — with even greater urgency and renewed commitment.

Technology, for me, has always been about people — about creating opportunities where none existed, about uplifting lives, and about ensuring no one is left behind. I am proud of what we have accomplished together at DICT, and I leave with confidence knowing that the seeds we have planted will continue to grow.

To all those I’ve had the privilege of working with — thank you. Your passion and dedication inspire me. I look forward to new ways we can continue to collaborate in the service of our people and our nation.

Please continue to support DICT and help it succeed. Our country needs your dedication now more than ever.

Let’s stay connected and continue to build an inclusive and empowered digital Philippines.”

