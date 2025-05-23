AMD intros new Radeon graphics cards, Ryzen Threadripper chips at Computex 2025

At Computex 2025, AMD unveiled its latest breakthroughs in high-performance computing with the launch of Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics cards, and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors.

Engineered to address the toughest workloads in gaming, content creation, professional industries and AI development, these new processors push the boundaries of what’s possible.

“These announcements underscore our commitment to continue delivering industry-leading innovation across our product portfolio,” said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager for Computing and Graphics Group at AMD.

“The Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 bring the performance and AI capabilities of RDNA 4 to workstations and gamers all around the world, while our new Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series sets the new standard for high-end desktops and professional workstations. Together, these solutions represent our vision for empowering creators, gamers, and professionals with the performance and efficiency to push boundaries and drive creativity.”

The new Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs are powered by the advanced AMD RDNA 4 architecture and deliver smooth, responsive 1440p gaming with FSR 4 ML-enhanced upscaling, and accelerated ray tracing.

AMD also announced the Radeon AI PRO R9700, a new GPU built on AMD RDNA 4 architecture with second-generation AMD AI accelerators.

With 32GB of graphics memory and PCIe Gen 5 support, it’s designed for local AI inference, model finetuning, and complex creative workloads, with scalability for multi-GPU systems.

AMD also introduced the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors — bringing record-setting core counts, massive memory bandwidth, and next-gen platform capabilities to professional and enthusiast desktops.

AMD Powers Next-Gen Gaming Infused with AI

Designed to unlock ultra-smooth gaming at 1440p, the Radeon RX 9060 XT is built for players who expect more. Equipped with up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 32 AMD RDNA 4 compute units, the GPU doubles ray tracing throughput compared to the previous generation, providing gamers with more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections that bring virtual worlds to life.

Second-generation AI accelerators power features like FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), which uses machine learning to boost frame rates and image fidelity under even the most demanding rendering conditions.

HYPR-RX delivers a full suite of optimizations, including Radeon Super Resolution and Fluid Motion Frames for lightning-fast response times and immersive, tear-free visuals.

With support for FP8 data types and structured sparsity, the RX 9060 XT is ready for the next generation of AI-assisted gameplay, creative tools, and generative experiences.

Pricing and Availability

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics cards are expected to be available from leading board partners including Acer, ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston, beginning later this year. The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB has an SEP of $299, while the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB has an SEP of $349.

AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700: Built for AI-Powered Workstations

Professionals advancing AI development can rely on the AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 to accelerate local inference, model finetuning, and other data-heavy workflows.

With second-generation AI accelerators delivering up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation2 and full support for the ROCm software stack on Linux, with support for ROCm on Windows coming soon, the R9700 is built for high-performance AI with on-device control and flexibility.

The Radeon AI PRO R9700 also scales effectively in multi-GPU configurations, expanding memory and compute capacity for large models and parallel tasks. This flexibility makes it ideal for advanced workstations tackling complex simulations, real-time rendering, or concurrent AI workloads.

Pricing and Availability

The new Radeon AI PRO R9700 is expected to be available from leading board partners starting in July 2025.

Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series Workstations Processors

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series and Threadripper 9000 Series processors are purpose-built to handle the most demanding multi-threaded workloads and empower professionals to bring complex visions to life faster than ever.

At the top of the stack, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX offers 96 cores and 192 threads, ideal for visual effects, simulation, and AI model development.

With up to 384MB of L3 cache and 128 lanes of PCIe 5.0 connectivity, these processors make short work of large datasets, multi-GPU workloads, and memory-intensive applications.

All PRO models come equipped with AMD PRO technologies for enterprise-grade security, manageability, and platform stability, helping to simplify IT operations.

For enthusiasts and creators who demand workstation-grade compute in a high-end desktop (HEDT) platform, the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series offers up to 64 cores, enabling efficient content creation, rapid compiling, and local AI training without the need to offload to the cloud, helping to reduce cost, latency and improve privacy.

Pricing and Availability

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors are expected to be available from MNCs, including Dell, HP and Lenovo, and Supermicro, as well as system integrators starting later this year.

High-end desktop platforms featuring AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors, as well as DIY Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series and select Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors, will be available from retailers starting July 2025.

AMD Continue to Deliver the Future of AI PCs

During the keynote, Jack Huynh was joined by Asus co-CEO S.Y. Hsu to introduce the new Asus Expert P Series Copilot+ PCs, the next-generation commercial PCs designed to bring AI acceleration to the enterprise.

Powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors, these systems offer up-to 50+ TOPS of NPU performance, enabling fast, efficient AI-enhanced productivity in top-of-the-line business platforms.

Featuring AMD PRO Technologies, Ryzen AI PRO Series processors deliver the enterprise-grade security and manageability features needed for the modern IT environment.

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with AMD as we usher in a new era of AI-powered computing,” said SY Hsu, co-CEO of Asus.

“With the addition of the new Expert series — built from the ground up to revolutionize performance and efficiency for the modern workplace — to our broad AI PC portfolio, and commitment to innovation, we aim to deliver next-gen AI experiences that empower users everywhere.”