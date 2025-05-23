inDrive fetes top drivers, unveils loyalty program with SeaOil

Ride-hailing app inDrive has officially launched its Driver Loyalty Program, aimed at fostering a sustainable and empowering ecosystem for Filipino drivers.

The announcement was made during inDrive’s “Top Driver Appreciation Event” on May 22, in partnership with SeaOil Philippines and other affiliated stakeholders.

The new loyalty program offers significant benefits for inDrive drivers, including automatic enrollment in the SeaOilL VIP Club. Participants can enjoy discounts of P4 per liter on gasoline and P2 per liter on diesel.

Furthermore, drivers will earn points for every P100 spent, which can then be redeemed for SeaOilL fuel and lubricants or converted into cash at a one point to one peso rate.

The inDrive loyalty program was also launched in collaboration with various prominent brands such as Toyota Quezon Avenue, Motivo, RideSecure, The Freshest, Itel, Elliexer, AMB Tire Supply, Laban TNVS, Iceberg Insulated, Zenith Global Marketing Corporation, and Zenskin.

These partnerships will provide exclusive benefits related to vehicle maintenance, accessories, and health essentials.

Through the program, inDrive will offer drivers access to educational resources and digital tools, as well as invitations to community-building events aimed at gathering feedback and fortifying support systems for the driver community.

inDrive top drivers with company officials

The Driver Appreciation Event also recognized the 20 top performing drivers for the first quarter of 2025, alongside a raffle draw to express the company’s gratitude and emphasize its mission of being a people-driven organization.

“Together, we’re building a system where drivers aren’t just seen as service providers — but as partners who deserve meaningful recognition and support,” stated Vanessa Taqueban, driver operations lead at inDrive.

Currently, inDrive boasts over 20,000 drivers across the Philippines, serving key locations including Metro Manila, Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Baguio.