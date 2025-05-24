DPWH links up with DBM for project monitoring via digital imaging

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) launched last Tuesday, May 20, a partnership for the implementation of the Digital Imaging for Monitoring and Evaluation (DIME) initiative.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was officially signed at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City, with DPWH secretary Manuel M. Bonoan and DBM secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman leading the ceremony.

Also in attendance were key officials including DPWH undersecretary Ador G. Canlas and DBM undersecretary Maria Francesca M. Del Rosario.

Project DIME, a DBM-led initiative, harnesses cutting-edge technologies such as satellites, drones, and geotagging. Its core objective is to ensure the transparent and efficient utilization of public funds, with a particular focus on benefiting marginalized communities.

Bonoan emphasized a future where technology empowers governance, data-driven insights inform infrastructure development, and transparency is intrinsically woven into every facet of public service.

Under this new collaborative framework, the DPWH, specifically through its Bureau of Construction (BOC), Finance Service (FS), Information Management Service, and Stakeholders Relations Service, will work hand-in-hand with the DBM to fortify the DIME website.

The collaborative effort will prioritize enhancing transparency and accessibility through the provision of real-time project updates, rich multimedia content, and seamless Geographic Information Systems (GIS) integration.

“Continuous coordination between both agencies is paramount to ensuring improved platform performance, rigorous field validation of data, responsible content management, and targeted capacity-building interventions, ultimately solidifying the effectiveness and impact of Project DIME,” the agencies said in a statement.