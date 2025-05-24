Looking for info on PH forest products? DOST unit’s e-library might have it

The Department of Science and Technology -Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) recently launched its e-library at the Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet.

The launch was a result of the project “From Page to Pixel: Digital Transformation of the DOST-FPRDI Library”, which aims to digitize thousands of the agency’s forest products research materials and publications.

The shift to a digital platform ensures global access and long-term preservation of over three million pages of valuable materials, some dating back to 1954.

DOST secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. expressed his strong support for the initiative, citing its alignment with national research goals.

“Digital libraries like this allow our researchers and learners to seamlessly tap decades of scientific work. This is a leap toward innovation in resource sharing,” he noted.

“The digitization process plays a key role in preserving fragile and rare materials that may have deteriorated over time. By creating digital copies and storing them in multiple locations, we ensure the information remains intact for future generations,” explained DOST-FPRDI head librarian and project leader Felipe B. Seva, Jr.

Seva also added that the platform will enhance research efficiency by letting users locate data with ease, allowing retrieval of research materials at any time, without the need to physically visit the library.

Currently, the DOST-FPRDI library holds an extensive collection of 4,977 books, 2,691 reports, 17,954 journals, 183 theses and 2,261 reprints.

“This e-Library is not just a collection of scanned pages. It is about breaking barriers. It ensures that knowledge, which was once confined to shelves, now reaches classrooms, research hubs, other libraries, and communities far beyond our walls, and remains accessible for years to come,” said DOST-FPRDI director Rico J. Cabangon.

Dr. Maria Cielito G. Siladan, chief of the Institute’s Technical Services Division, emphasized the importance of the e-Library in expanding the reach and relevance of the agency’s knowledge assets, reinforcing its value even in the global context.

“The availability of a new information system that allows sharing of materials across provinces, regions, and even across countries gives more value to these intellectual creations,” she said during the launch.

During the activity, several DOST-FPRDI publications were turned over to the BSU Library. An exhibit was also held that showcased select Institute technologies and services.

The e-Library project was funded by the DOST – Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD).