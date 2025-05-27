AMD debuts next-gen graphics cards, processors at Computex 2025

At this year’s Computex trade show in Taiwan, American semiconductor company AMD made waves with the launch of their Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics cards and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors.

AMD opened by tacking their new graphics card for gamers — the Radeon RX 9060 XT.

AMD bills the Radeon RX 9060 XT as the fastest graphics card under $350, aiming to give gamers top performance at accessible prices. It is powered by the AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture to enable lag-free, responsive gaming at 1440p resolution.

During the event, Jack Huynh, AMD Computing and Graphics Group senior vice president, boasted that the Radeon RX 9060 XT is 6% faster on average across 40 game titles without upscaling or frame generation compared to Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti at 1440p Ultra Settings.

Huynh even pointed out that Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB provides 15% more gaming performance per dollar across 40 game titles compared to Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and 16GB.

This series is equipped with up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 32 AMD RDNA 4 compute units to double ray tracing throughput compared to the previous Radeon generation, a feature that enhances gameplay with more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections.

It’s RDNA 4 architecture also allows it to run AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), the company’s upscaling and frame generation technology that leverages machine learning to boost frame rate and image fidelity while lowering latency.

On top of the graphics card, AMD teased another exciting product release for gamers by announcing an update to the FSR 4 that will be available in H2 2025.

Titled as FSR Redstone, this update layers several advanced neural rendering techniques on top of Super Resolution to further advance realistic lighting in-game.

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics cards will be available globally starting on June 5 and are expected to be carried by AMD’s board partners including Acer, ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston later in 2025.

Empowering AI developers at the edge

On the other hand, the Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU aims to serve professionals who require fast and secure AI development directly on their devices.

This workstation GPU is specially built to speed up local inference, model fine-tuning, and other data heavy workflows. It is armed with second-generation AI accelerators delivering up to double the throughput of the previous generation. It also has the memory to handle larger, more complex AI workloads with up to 32GB of VRAM.

Huynh held this GPU’s performance up to its competitors, claiming that during testing, the Radeon AI PRO R9700 delivered up to five times better results when running larger AI workloads compared to lower memory GPUs like Nvidia’s RTX 5080.

“The future isn’t just in the cloud. It’s also right here, right now, in your hands.” Huynh emphasized during the event. “Let’s rethink computing at every level to realize the untapped potential of endpoint devices because small isn’t less. Small is mighty.”

The Radeon AI PRO R9700 is expected to be available with AMD’s board partners by July 2025.

Boosting AI-enabled workstations

Lastly, AMD released the latest iterations to their Ryzen Threadripper series, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series and Threadripper 9000 Series CPUs.

This series has consistently targeted artists, engineers, and AI developers — both hobbyists and professionals — who require desktop workstations that can handle memory-intensive simulation and rendering, large datasets, and multi-GPU workloads.

AMD states that these latest updates to the series are the most powerful yet. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX offers 96 cores and 192 threads for superior visual effects, simulation, and AI model development. These processors also easily support large datasets and multi-GPU workloads with up to 384MB of L3 cache and 128 lanes of PCIe 5.0 connectivity.

Huynh discussing the features of the AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU

In addition, All PRO models come with AMD PRO technologies for enterprise-grade security, manageability, and platform stability.

The Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series is the alternative for non-enterprise users. It offers up to 64 cores, enabling efficient content creation, rapid compiling, and local AI training without offloading to the cloud. These features help reduce cost and latency, while improving privacy.

To further demonstrate the capabilities of their new graphics card and processor, AMD displayed a workstation built with four Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPUs, each with 32GB of VRAM, paired with a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processor.

The company explained that workstations such as these can empower AI developers to run even large AI models such as Llama 4 Scout and DeepSeek R1 locally and securely.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors are expected to be available from multinational corporations, including Dell, HP and Lenovo, and Supermicro, as well as system integrators starting later this year.

Desktops running on AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors, as well as DIY Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series and select Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors will be available with retailers starting July 2025.

“These announcements underscore our commitment to continue delivering industry-leading innovation across our product portfolio,” declared Huynh.

“Together, these solutions represent our vision for empowering creators, gamers, and professionals with the performance and efficiency to push boundaries and drive creativity,” he added.