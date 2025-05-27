Lending app firm Digido denies operating ‘unauthorized’ branches

Digido Finance Corp., the company behind the lending app UnaCash, has denied the allegation of the Securities of Exchange Commission (SEC) in its revocation order that the company was opening or operating “unauthorized branches”.

In a statement, Digido said these unauthorized branches were merely “exhibit booths” that were not permanent and therefore “cannot be treated as branches under existing laws and regulations”.

The company issued the following statement:

“Digido Finance Corp. categorically denies having opened or operated four (4) branches without obtaining the necessary certificate of authority from the Securities and Exchange Commission.



“The Order from the SEC’s Financing and Lending Companies Department (FinLenD) dated May 9, 2025, following careful review, anchored its decision on Digido’s temporary setup of four (4) exhibit booths in 2021.



“However, the Company was able to factually establish to the Commission that exhibit booths were only set up for marketing purposes — not a form of any permanent office or place of business.



“While we respect and share FinLenD’s inherent thrust to promptly regulate financing and lending companies in the Philippines, the Company respectfully views this Order as a deviation from earlier established facts.



“We have since coordinated with FinLenD regarding this matter and have filed a motion for reconsideration aimed to undo this decision and continue the Company’s mission in serving the country’s financially underserved.”

Digido also clarified it was different from Robocash Finance Corp., a company whose license was cancelled by SEC in 2019, as stated in the story published by Newsbytes.PH.

“We clarify that Digido is a venture and platform exclusive to Digido Finance Corp., a duly-registered company in the Philippines.

“Digido Finance Corp. is an entity separate and distinct from any other corporation with a corporate personality of its own. It neither possesses a former name nor operates on behalf of a former corporation in the Philippines.