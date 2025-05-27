Lending app firm Digido denies operating ‘unauthorized’ branches

Digido Finance Corp., the company behind the lending app UnaCash, has denied the allegation of the Securities of Exchange Commission (SEC) in its revocation order that the company was opening or operating “unauthorized branches”.
In a statement, Digido said these unauthorized branches were merely “exhibit booths” that were not permanent and therefore “cannot be treated as branches under existing laws and regulations”.
The company issued the following statement:
Digido also clarified it was different from Robocash Finance Corp., a company whose license was cancelled by SEC in 2019, as stated in the story published by Newsbytes.PH.
“We clarify that Digido is a venture and platform exclusive to Digido Finance Corp., a duly-registered company in the Philippines.
“Digido Finance Corp. is an entity separate and distinct from any other corporation with a corporate personality of its own. It neither possesses a former name nor operates on behalf of a former corporation in the Philippines.