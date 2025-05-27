Pinoy EV logistics firm Mober expands to Thailand

Local electric vehicle (EV) logistics firm Mober has announced the expanded of its operations to Thailand, marking a milestone in the company’s growth strategy in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Mober launched an initial fleet of 21 electric trucks in the Bang Na district in Bangkok, mainly to support the last-mile delivery needs of Ikea Thailand.

Supporting the deployment is a newly built 1,600-square-meter charging hub in Bang Na, outfitted with four 22-kW chargers and two 60-kW fast chargers. The facility enables an optimized turnaround and delivery capacity of 150 to 200 drops per day.

“Coming from the Philippines, we at Mober are proud to bring our proven green logistics solutions to Thailand, a market with a thriving environment and a promising future for electric vehicles. As we officially launch our operations, we are confident we will not only make deliveries in Thailand greener but also contribute to a more sustainable urban environment,” said Jade Hugo, Mober co-founder and head of new business.

The expansion adds to the list of milestones Mober has achieved in 2025. In February, the company introduced the Philippines’ first 100% electric tractor head truck to enable large-scale logistics operations.

In the following month, Mober opened the largest commercial EV charging hub in the country to date, spanning 3,000 square meters with a 56-port capacity.

Mober CEO Dennis Ng said the expansion fulfills the company’s goal to bring sustainable logistics from the Philippines to the region.

“Mober’s expansion to Thailand aligns with our vision to become the leading green logistics provider in SEA. This strategic move is not just about introducing our EVs on the roads of Thailand but, more importantly, continuously building the foundation for sustainable and efficient urban delivery in the region,” Ng said.

Mober is also raising additional funding to support its Philippine operations and scale its EV fleet in Thailand, with plans to significantly grow the number of units by early 2026.