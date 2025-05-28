Marcos Jr. says Asean can be hub for AI, digital growth

Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has underscored the potential of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center of Excellence.

Speaking at the Asean Leaders’ Interface with representatives of the Asean Business Advisory Council (Asean-BAC) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Marcos cited the Asean-BAC for launching the AI Engagement Platform.

He cited flagship initiative as crucial for fostering innovation and regional collaboration in the digital age.

“The AI Engagement Platform offers a timely and strategic approach to digital governance across our region,” Marcos said.

He emphasized that by promoting collaboration on responsible and inclusive AI, this business sector-led platform will ensure that technological advancements benefit all segments of society.

“We fully support this initiative and recognize its potential for a future Asean Centre of Excellence for AI, built on innovation, ethical standards, and transparency,” Marcos declared.

He expressed confidence that such a center would play a pivotal role in shaping an inclusive AI ecosystem that empowers people, upholds shared values, and supports the region’s sustainable development goals.

According to Asean-BAC, the regional and national AI Engagement Platforms are designed to facilitate coordination among key stakeholders on AI.

This coordinated approach aims to develop cohesive policies and enable the region to harness AI’s benefits responsibly and sustainably.

These platforms will provide a crucial forum for stakeholders to collaboratively address unique challenges facing Asean, including its reliance on foreign AI technologies, the nascent stages of AI policy development, and the pressing need for a more cohesive regional approach in navigating external pressures.

Marcos also commended another key Asean-BAC flagship project: the Asean Talent Development and Mobility Initiative.

This initiative aims to strengthen the region’s human capital by prioritizing digital literacy, student mobility, and upskilling, which he highlighted as essential investments in the region’s future.

Marcos acknowledged the indispensable role of the private sector in advancing the Digital Economy Framework Agreement and expressed gratitude to Asean-BAC for championing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which constitute the vast majority of businesses across the region.

“We must continue to invest in our people. A digitally literate, adaptable workforce is the foundation for any progress we hope to achieve,” Marcos concluded.