Concentrix pours P1 billion in new Bacolod site

BPO firm Concentrix, the largest private employer in the Philippines, has unveiled its newest site in the country – the Bacolod AIU.

The new location is an expanded version of its previous site in the city.

The Concentrix Bacolod AIU site launch event was attended by partners from government and private sectors as well as from the media.

The launch showcased the facilities through a feature video and site tour for guests to experience the vibrant and tech-infused workplace.

With Concentrix’s total investment of almost P1.02 billion in the Bacolod AIU site, it currently occupies four floors spanning 8,246.40 square meters in the building, including a game-changer “active zone”, gym, recreational areas, wellness and sleeping lounges among its tailor-fitted staff amenities.

Concentrix Bacolod AIU caters to approximately 1,800 employees, with over 1,300 additional team members coming from its old site, Bacolod SanParq.

“The transition from one of our former sites to this new one in Bacolod AIU is the latest testament to Concentrix’s promise to provide more facilities suited to our game-changers’ evolving needs, integrated with the technology- powered training, tools and work experiences that we are known for,” said Amit Jagga, EVP and chief business officer of Concentrix Philippines.

“This new site gives us a bigger space and excellent amenities that reflect the workplace of the future and potential for further growth. It’s not just a new building – it’s our way of enabling Bacolod talent and affirming our long-term commitment to our regional footprint and local communities.”

The Concentrix Bacolod AIU team currently supports customer experience, technical support and sales work.The workforce caters to multiple clients in the communications, travel and technology sectors.

Homegrown Bacolodnon and Concentrix site director John Robert “Rob” Planta, whose 18-year career in the industry saw him rise from frontline advisor to site director, led the launch activities and joined the roundtable as co-panelist.

“We’re so proud of the ‘Sweet Byte’ launch event for Concentrix Bacolod AIU as it brings together two things we love — our company’s passion for innovation and Bacolod’s distinct local flair. We were very thoughtful of the site’s design, including the motif, because in many ways, the site is our shared ‘home’,” said Planta.