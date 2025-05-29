In nod to social media, PLDT sends employees to TikTok school

Recognizing the power of social media, telco firms PLDT and Smart Communications recently organized a TikTok seminar for its employees.

Led by the company’s own Gen Z employees, the event was designed to upskill PLDT employees in the art and science of TikTok content creation.

With the platform now a powerful tool for storytelling and brand engagement, the seminar sought to empower employees to become digital-savvy ambassadors in their own right.

“With the help of our partners, we continue on our mission to help our workforce, communities, and local businesses to not just survive, but thrive in today’s fast-moving, tech-driven economy,” said Roby Alampay, head of public engagement and corporate communications at PLDT and Smart.

TikTok Philippines education and incentives manager John Albert Figueroa took center stage to share practical tips on creating compelling content.

He emphasized that authenticity is the secret sauce to standing out on TikTok — a platform where realness resonates louder than perfection.

Adding flair and inspiration to the session was Mark Averilla, the content creator behind the “Macoy Dubs” social media accounts which gained prominence during the pandemic.

He shared his personal journey from being a casual creator to viral sensation. Macoy highlighted how TikTok not only shaped his career but also influenced Filipino pop culture and digital expression.

PLDT employees reacting to Macoy Dubs during the social media seminar

The seminar is just the latest chapter in the partnership between TikTok and PLDT and Smart. Through the PLDT Group’s eBizNovation program, the companies have been working hand-in-hand to turn micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into digital-savvy TikTok Shop merchants, enabling them to reach wider markets and thrive in the digital economy.

At present, the PLDT Group has enabled over 32,000 MSMEs across the country with digital skills, e-commerce tools, and online safety training.