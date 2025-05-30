Epson PH reels off feats at its annual ‘Fusion’ event

Epson Philippines recently wrapped up its annual Epson Fusion event where it showcased the company’s achievements for its diverse product lines while pursuing environmental stewardship.

Epson Philippines president and director Masako Kusama led Epson Fusion 16, which had the theme “EcoSynergy”, held on May 28 to 30 at Masibis Bay in Cagraray Island, Albay.

“This year, we come together to celebrate our collaboration and shared purpose. More than a theme, EcoSynergy reflects our belief that when we align innovation with care for the environment, and when we work in harmony with our partners, real impact happens,” stated Kusama.

During the event, Epson highlighted its achievements in production, product lines, and sustainable practices, reporting a robust 15% growth for the second consecutive year.

Epson Philippines sales head Ed Bonoan takes a bow as he retires from the company

Despite various challenges, including the rise of counterfeit inks, Epson maintained its position as the top market leader in eight — out of 12 — key product lines for fiscal year 2024.

Among the notable highlights was the launch of Epson’s EasyCare B2B and CoverPlus Online services, aimed at enhancing customer experience.

The company’s growth has been primarily attributed to its extensive range of products, including inkjet printers, label works, signage printers, business inkjet printers, and projectors.

In just five months into the year, Epson also has already garnered the Red Dot Global awards for its home projectors, business inkjet printers, ColorWorks printers, and large format printers.

Additionally, the company surpassed its goal of selling 100 million ink tank inkjet printers globally.

Looking ahead, Epson remains optimistic about its performance in 2025. The company plans to introduce several new products, including continuous ink tank printers, thermal point of sale (POS) models, mono line inkjet (LIJ), replaceable ink pack system (RIPS), flatbed scanner models, signage models with UV and EcoSol, and projectors.

Epson Philippine marketing head Noelle Gonzales

To combat counterfeiting, Epson will enhance the holograms on its ink bottles and aims to expand its CoverPlus program across major product lines while extending warranties.

Epson’s sustainable initiatives continue to make an impact, with projects like the Mangrove Restoration Project in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which helps raise awareness through community briefings and workshops.

The company’s Project Upcycle in Siargao has transformed a plastic recycling facility into a Recycling Art Studio, creating eco-filled products like flower pots, furniture, and plastic lumber.

In a bid to enhance its sustainability efforts, Epson has initiated a Corporate Waste Collection program, which collects and recycles ink cartridges, bottles, and packaging materials in Davao, with plans to expand to Cebu and Manila later this year.

Epson Philippines senior product manager Russer Cabrera

The company has encouraged its employees to contribute to clean plastic collection efforts in collaboration with Pasig City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), successfully gathering 160 kg of clean plastics to be upcycled into useful items.

Other notable sustainability projects include the enhancement of Ticao Island’s residual containment facility and a Solid Waste Management initiative in Pio Duran, Bicol, further demonstrating Epson’s dedication to environmental responsibility.