Eplayment sets 2nd leg of workshops under Pixel Academy

Pixel Academy, the anticipated workshop series for content creators headed by local fintech company Eplayment, recently launched its first class with Dani Rogacion, CEO of Overdrive Studios, at the forefront of the session.

Her class titled “Designing for Impact”, highlighted the importance of content visuals in content creation and branding.

The four-hour workshop provided a comprehensive experience for all participants, blending insightful learning sessions with valuable opportunities for connecting with other like-minded creators.

Pixel Academy aims to go beyond upskilling as it also opens up an avenue for creators to share ideas with fellow creatives and collaborate with equally passionate individuals.

Rogacion, with her expertise, helped Pixel creators lay down the foundations of their content and branding through mood board creation. This hands-on activity enabled participants to visually organize their ideas, align creative concepts, and establish a cohesive direction for their projects.

The exercise also encouraged creators to share and express their unique vision and identity, fostering a deeper connection between their personal style and the content they create.

Pixel Academy is set to hold its second session on June 7 at Thames International School in Quezon City titled, ‘Co-creating for Value’, with a focus on brand collaboration, headed by Mary Reyes, director of Creator Relations and Brand Growth of Tier One, and Denis De Chavez, a geek culture and lifestyle creator with experience working with brands such as Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros.

The session aims to equip both aspiring and established content creators with the knowledge needed to build impactful collaborations in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape.

With brand partnerships playing a pivotal role in monetization and growth, the workshop is ideal for anyone aiming to level up their presence and influence in the content creation industry.

While all slots for this session have been filled, another class is coming soon – stay tuned for announcements on Eplayment’s Facebook and Instagram pages.