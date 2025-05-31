Palace hails Pinoy-made AI tool to combat fake news on Facebook

Malacañang on Friday, May 30, lauded the creation of TunAI, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed to detect fake news in real time on Facebook, marking a major milestone in the fight against misinformation and disinformation in the digital age.

Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized the urgent need for reliable mechanisms to safeguard the public from the growing threat of online disinformation, underscoring the administration’s commitment to a safe and informed digital environment.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro praised TunAI for aligning with the government’s vision of truth, transparency, and digital empowerment.

“TunAI uses advanced AI and is embedded directly within Facebook, enabling it to spot fake news in real time, verify facts, and guide users to credible news sources,” Castro explained. “This technology protects Filipinos, especially in rural areas, from the dangers of online disinformation.”

Developed by Bryl Lim and his team at PocketDevs, TunAI won top honors at the inaugural OpenGov Hackathon, hosted by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) last May 22, 2025.

The event brought together 17 teams in a showcase of digital innovation aimed at strengthening governance and civic engagement.

DICT secretary Henry Aguda hailed TunAI as a “world-class innovation of Filipino talent,” recognizing its potential to transform how misinformation is addressed in social media spaces.

“The creation of TunAI is a testament to the brilliance of Filipino developers and our ability to champion truth through technology,” Castro added.