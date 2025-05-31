Smart reinforces commitment to customers via ‘Simply Reliable’

Mobile services provider Smart Communications is reinforcing its commitment to Filipino customers by being ‘Simply Reliable,’ which means customers can count on Smart for what matters.

At a time when many service providers have shut down their physical stores to shift primarily to online channels, Smart maintains its 123 Smart Stores, keeping them open and accessible to support a wide range of customers.

For a tech company that offers innovation and connectivity, Smart still places importance on human connection.

The strategically located Smart Stores offer a familiar and warm space where subscribers can inquire about new products and offerings, transact or settle their bills, and address all their concerns.

Imagine the relief knowing that users can walk into a nearby Smart Store and speak directly to someone who can help users with any account issues they may have.

Even as Smart keeps its footprint of physical stores open, it also continues to empower customers to avail of services anytime and anywhere via the Smart App.

Through the Smart App, users can stay on top of their usage and track their promo subscription, data usage, monthly bills, and rewards with a few taps on their smartphone.

They can also count on the value-packed offers that empower users to achieve whatever they set out to do online and connect to the world of information right at user’s fingertips.

If the user ius a Smart Prepaid user, they can easily access Smart Prepaid’s value-packed data, call, and text offers that suit their lifestyle and budget with promos such as Power All 50, Power All 99, and Power All 149, which come with data, call, and text to cover all connectivity needs.

Aside from the Smart App, users can also easily access these offers via Smart’s wide network of accredited retailers, convenience stores, and e-commerce platforms.

On the other hand, if a user is a Smart Postpaid customer, running out of data or call minutes is not a problem because users can avail of Data and Call Boosters to stay connected to their favorite apps and social circles for as low as P199 on the Smart App.

Beyond connectivity, users can also count on Smart to give them the feels and core memory-worthy experiences through exclusive access to world-class events.

Smart continues to bring Filipinos closer to their favorite artists via exclusive ticket access, promos, and giveaways for some of the most anticipated concerts and world tours, including the hit J-Hope concert in Manila last April to the much-awaited return of 98 Degrees in Manila in May.

Moreover, if a user is a Smart Postpaid customer, he or she can enjoy a wealth of exclusive treats from the Postpaid Perks program, designed to elevate user’s lifestyle.

Available to all subscribers on Smart Postpaid Plans 999 and up, these perks include dining, travel, beauty, shopping, and entertainment treats and discounts that users can instantly redeem on the Smart App without the need for points.

Smart has also been expanding and enhancing its network through improvements and rollouts across the country.

Last December, Smart launched the ‘5G Max’ in Taguig City to offer an elevated 5G experience for subscribers. Smart also brought the ‘5G Max’ experience at J-Hope’s concert at the Mall of Asia Manila last April.

During the concert, Smart successfully tested 5G Standalone (5G SA), a new kind of 5G technology designed for crowded, high-traffic events, boosting connectivity for thousands of concertgoers.

Smart’s mobile network currently covers 97% of the population and is part of the Philippines’ largest integrated network that includes PLDT’s most extensive fiber infrastructure.

For Smart, “Simply Reliable” isn’t just a tagline; it’s a legacy of innovations and connections since 1991.