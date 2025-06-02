Samsung PH’s new AI TVs can adapt to surroundings, user preferences

Consumer tech giant Samsung revealed its 2025 lineup of AI TVs and sound devices during a recent media launch at The Podium Hall in Ortigas, Pasig City.

“With Vision AI, Samsung is taking things to a whole other level,” said Samsung Philippines head of AV Business Chris Almazan. “As we start this new chapter for Samsung TVs, we are excited for you to witness the power of you and AI and how these screens connect entertainment, personalization and lifestyle solutions that adapt to you, enhancing everyday experiences.”

Making the Samsung TV aware of its surroundings, adaptive to user preferences, and autonomous in delivering intuitive features, Samsung Vision AI’s suite of AI-powered features enables the TV to integrate into various lifestyles.

The lineup, comprising Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, Samsung OLED, and The Frame models, delivers new AI-powered features that add value to one’s daily life.

The flagship Neo QLED 8K boasts impressive performance, powered by the new NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor. Samsung’s most advanced yet, the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor upscales content to 8K resolution while maintaining sharp and smooth picture quality.

Meanwhile, the TV’s anti-glare technology minimizes reflections in bright environments, providing crystal-clear visuals without distractions.

Samsung Real QLED TVs produce a billion shades of color, thanks to its real quantum dot technology, which delivers better color accuracy, brightness, and viewing angles.

Certified as authentic QLED technology, Samsung’s QLED TVs contain genuine quantum dot film made of cadmium-free quantum dot materials for a safe viewing environment.

As a market leader in OLED TVs, the new Samsung OLED promises smoother and faster gameplay with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Motion Xcelerator 165Hz ensures crisp visuals at unbelievably fast speeds and smooth motion performance for VRR games.

With the expanded Art Store featuring more than 3,000 artworks from leading museums and galleries, The Frame becomes a canvas that seamlessly blends with the home’s interior.

“With Samsung technology, our customers can have intelligent, personalized experiences that have a tangible, positive impact in their everyday lives,” said Samsung Philippines head of corporate marketing Yna Quimson.