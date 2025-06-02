Vertiv signs up VST ECS as PH distributor

Vertiv, a supplier of critical digital infrastructure, has announced the appointment of VST ECS Phils. Inc. as its newest distribution partner.

VST ECS will offer Vertiv’s portfolio of end-to-end power and cooling systems and integrated solutions to enterprise, commercial, and government sectors.

With the Philippines fast-emerging as a data center hub in the Asean region and digital transformation accelerating across industries, the demand for reliable, scalable, and resilient IT systems has never been higher.

Enabling continuity in critical environments now requires more than just power protection — it demands a holistic infrastructure strategy that includes advanced cooling, monitoring, and space optimization.

VST ECS is one of the leading ICT distributors across the country. It prides itself on having a strong footprint, with an established presence across the Visayas and Mindanao regions as well.

“We are thrilled to welcome VST ECS as our newest distribution partner in the Philippines,” said Daniel Sim, senior director for IT distribution and partners at Vertiv Asia.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Vertiv’s commitment to broadening access to critical digital infrastructure solutions nationwide. VST ECS brings not only an extensive distribution network but also deep market expertise and a strong track record of enabling digital transformation across industries.

“By joining forces, we are better positioned to address the growing demand for resilient, energy-efficient IT infrastructure in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic digital economies. Together, we aim to empower businesses — large and small — with the tools they need to build agile, future-ready operations.”

VST ECS also brings a track record of enabling channel growth through partner education, local market insights, and access to emerging technologies — aligning with Vertiv’s long-term strategy to support digital resilience across Southeast Asia.

“In today’s fast-paced digital world, uninterrupted operation of vital IT infrastructure is paramount. Vertiv’s trusted business continuity solutions are an essential safeguard against power disruptions. This partnership strengthens our portfolio and presents significant growth opportunities for our channel partners, equipping them to meet the growing customer demand for cost-effective and reliable power,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO, VSTECS Phils.

“Vertiv’s local service center in the Philippines is a strategic advantage, providing rapid customer support and minimizing downtime. With the projected explosion of data centers in the Philippines, driven by government support to improve our country’s digital infrastructure, we foresee a significant demand for data center power management and cooling solutions.”

He concluded, “VST ECS is committed to working hand-in-hand with our channel partners, leveraging Vertiv’s strong market presence and our extensive channel ecosystem and programs, to impactfully expand brand reach and presence. This collaboration signifies our focus on delivering comprehensive and reliable ICT solutions that empower our customers and fuel mutual success.”