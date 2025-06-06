2GO puts EV chargers in its ships, inks tie-up with EVAP

2GO, which is said to be the country’s largest end-to-end multimodal transportation and logistics solutions provider, said it has begun equipping its vessels with electric vehicle (EV) charging capabilities to further support the movement of EVs nationwide.

2GO said it is among the few transportation and logistics companies in the Philippines to integrate EV charging infrastructure into its sea freight services.

“Notably, MV 2GO Masikap and MV 2GO Masinag have been retrofitted to support EV transport, with plans to extend this capability to more ships in the fleet,” the company said.

These vessels currently operate on key routes, including Manila–Davao–General Santos–Iloilo and Manila–Cebu–Manila, providing vital logistical support for EV distribution across strategic regions.

At the same time, it has signed a partnership with the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), reinforcing its commitment to advancing electric mobility and sustainable transport across the country.

“We are excited to be EVAP’s official logistics partner in pushing for greener roads,” said Faye Alonzo, 2GO Forwarding Business unit head.

“With our reliable capabilities, we ensure the safe and efficient delivery of electric vehicles across the Philippines. The growing demand for EVs in key cities where we operate — particularly Cebu and Davao — highlights our strategic role in supporting this transition.”

EVAP, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the adoption of battery electric vehicles in the Philippines, views the partnership as a key step toward making EVs more accessible across the archipelago.

“It is crucial for us to embrace electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, especially in urban areas like Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao,” said Edmund Araga, EVAP president. “Having a reliable logistics partner like 2GO is essential to ensuring the nationwide availability and support of EVs.”

As of April 2025, Metro Manila hosts more than 74 EV charging points across 18 key areas, with plans to expand to nearly 100 by year-end.