Alibaba Cloud teams up with DLSU to boost AI, cloud computing educ in PH

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, recently forged a partnership with De La Salle University (DLSU) to equip students with artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies.

The collaboration seeks to address the growing talent gap in AI and related fields in the Philippines.

The partnership, part of the Alibaba Cloud Academic Empowerment Program (AAEP), aims to empower DLSU students and faculty by providing specialized training, certifications, and hands-on learning experiences in AI and cloud computing.

According to the Philippine Institute of Development Studies (PIDS), the country faces a significant talent shortage in AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity, underscoring the urgent need for continuous talent development.

“As AI and cloud computing reshape industries and create new opportunities, we are excited to collaborate with Alibaba Cloud to empower DLSU’s students as vital contributors to our economy and national development,” said Shirley Chu, assistant dean for External Affairs and Lasallian Mission, DLSU College of Computer Studies,

“This partnership will provide our students with the tools and experiences needed to excel in these critical fields.”

The AAEP initiative collaborates directly with accredited educational institutions to provide resources for students, educators, and researchers.

Through this partnership, students and educators from DLSU will benefit from industry-relevant AI and cloud computing courses, hands-on labs, and opportunities to earn Alibaba Cloud certifications.

“Alibaba Cloud is dedicated to bringing digital intelligence to academic institutions in the Philippines, through our academic empowerment program,” said Allen Guo, general manager for the Philippines at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“We are excited to partner with DLSU, a prominent institution known for its exceptional technological expertise. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our efforts to cultivate a skilled digital workforce that meets the evolving demands of the labor market.”

The partnership introduces a series of training programs aimed at engaging the entire university community, including students from computer science and other disciplines.

The program launched in April 2025 with its first session, AI Learning Journey, offering participants an introduction to AI fundamentals and Alibaba Cloud’s AI infrastructure, services, and solutions. The next session, starting June 2025, will focus on practical cloud computing technologies.

Through hands-on lab sessions, students will gain experience with core cloud deployment concepts and infrastructure management. These workshops are particularly valuable for computer science students looking to develop technical implementation skills.

In addition to these sessions, students will have access to online public lectures on AI and cloud computing, regularly provided by Alibaba Cloud Academy.

Through this comprehensive approach, participants gain both foundational knowledge and practical expertise, equipping them to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

An Alibaba Cloud Academy tutor conducts the first training session at DLSU, introducing AI fundamentals and cloud solutions

Alibaba Cloud Academy, the company’s training and certification division, has over 250 online and offline certification courses and over 270 online hands-on labs in 19 languages.

So far, it has trained over 500,000 individuals globally, with strategic partnerships spanning over 110 universities and educational organizations across 23 countries and regions.