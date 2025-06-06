DTI unveils online hub for PH creative industries

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has officially launched the Malikhaing Pinoy website, a national platform aimed at revolutionizing the Filipino creative industries.

The launch took place during the opening ceremony of the DTI Food Festival 2025: Flavors from the Regions at SM Megamall last May 30.

Through the DTI’s Creative Industries Development Office (CIDO), the Malikhaing Pinoy website is designed to be the central online gateway for the Philippine creative sector. It serves as a comprehensive registry of creatives, curated learning resources, and access to financing opportunities.

The platform supports creative talents and businesses across various fields including design, music, film, animation, performing arts, publishing, visual arts, advertising, and digital content creation.

The website’s development was pursuant to Section 18 of Republic Act No. 11904, or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act. It functions as the national gateway to Filipino creativity and business, integrating content from all creative domains and serving as a one-stop source for industry statistics, events, programs, and government support.

“This platform is a tribute to every Filipino creative — those who dare to dream, express, and shape our culture,” said DTI secretary Cristina A. Roque.

“It is a space where your work is valued, your voice is heard, and your potential is nurtured. With over 900 creatives already onboard, we invite even more to join this movement and help build a future where Filipino creativity leads the way,” the trade chief added.

DICT secretary Henry Aguda emphasized the critical role of public-private partnerships in advancing the digital economy.

“Our work with DTI will create more jobs, particularly in the digital economy. Reliable nationwide connectivity will power these platforms and help MSMEs and creative industries expand their digital presence.”

As a flagship initiative of the Malikhaing Pinoy program, the website aims to elevate Filipino creativity, spotlight talent and cultural heritage, and position the Philippines as Asia’s premier creative hub by 2030.