Epson’s largest plant in Asia marks 30 years in Batangas

Epson Precision Philippines Inc. (EPPI), the largest and pioneering locator in Lima Estate in Batangas, celebrated its 30 years of operations that have not only fueled the company’s growth but have also underscored the country’s strategic position as a hub for high-value manufacturing.

Since establishing its operations in Lima Estate in 1997, Epson has grown its footprint to become the company’s largest precision plant in Asia.

Today, its 33-hectare facility in Batangas houses three expansive factory buildings and employs over 20,000 people — one of the largest employer bases in the region.

From Lima, Epson assembles a diverse range of products, including printers, scanners, and projectors, which are exported to Japan and distributed across Southeast Asia.

“EPPI’s continued operations in The Philippines is a measure of confidence in our economy and our people – as well as our ability to make your investments grow,” said Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) director general Tereso Panga

“EPPI has injected P18.8 billion in investment and continues to innovate and develop cutting-edge products that we now see dominating global markets. We thank you and Seiko Epson Corporation for your unwavering trust and confidence and support to our country and your contributions to our nation’s national progress,” he shared.

Lima Estate, a 1,000-hectare industrial-anchored estate developed and operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, is a Peza-registered zone that supports 185 locators and 75,000 employees.

It is also the first and largest development in the country to receive a 5-Star Berde-District certification from the Philippine Green Building Council.

“Epson Precision Philippines Inc. (EPPI) is proud to be part of the Philippine industrial landscape, and we remain committed to cultivating Philippine development through employment, environmental protection, and quality engagement,” said Yushie Irie, president of Epson Precision Philippines, Inc.

“On this incredible milestone, we celebrate 30 years of excellence, innovation, and impact – together we will build on our legacy in shaping Epson with pride and purpose,” he continued.

Photo shows (from left) Epson Precision Philippines Inc. (EPPI) president Yuishi Irie, Seiko Epson Corporation executive officer Toshiyaki Miyazaka, Japanese ambassador to the Philippines Hon Kazuya Endo, Seiko Epson Corporation president Junkichi Yoshida, Seiko Epson Corporation executive officer and EPPI Immediate past president Akifumei Takei, Lipa City vice-mayor Mikee Morada, Philippine Economic Zone Authority director general Tereso Panga

Aboitiz InfraCapital said it remains committed in enabling more locators like Epson to grow sustainably and build meaningful impact within and beyond the estate.

“Epson’s 30-year journey at Lima Estate is a powerful story of commitment, trust, and shared vision,” said Clifford Academia, vice president for operations at Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

“They took a bold step as our pioneering locator, and today, they stand as one of the Philippines’ leading manufacturing success stories. It’s a testament to what can be achieved when world-class businesses are empowered by future-ready infrastructure, a resilient ecosystem, and a skilled Filipino workforce.”