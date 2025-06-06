Equinix completes acquisition of 3 data centers from TIM

Digital infrastructure company Equinix recently announced the completion of the acquisition of three data centers from local tech firm Total Information Management (TIM).

Equinix hosts more than 2,000 networks globally and has a nearly 40% market share of the on-ramps to the major cloud service providers in the markets in which it operates.

The newly acquired data centers also host network service providers with four of the main Internet exchanges (IXs) in Manila. This network ecosystem offers a wide array of connectivity options for businesses that have a presence in the Philippines.

With strategic partnerships with AI industry leaders like Nvidia and HPE, Equinix’s entry into the Philippines will empower local organizations to connect with more than 10,000 companies within Equinix’s global ecosystems, addressing growing demands for digital infrastructure and fostering AI innovation within the nation.

In 2024, the Philippine digital economy reached $45 billion (P2.5 trillion), accounting for 8.5% of the country’s gross domestic product. This encompasses a wide range of digital transactions, including digital-enabling infrastructure, e-commerce, and digital media/content.

The growing digital population, advancements in cloud development, and government initiatives — such as the National Broadband Plan and the Digital Philippines Campaign — are also accelerating the nation’s demand for high-performance digital infrastructure and advanced technology like AI.

Asean has emerged as a premier destination for global businesses, drawing foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of $230 billion in 2023, despite a 10% decline in global FDI.

With a robust data center network spanning Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, Equinix’s facilities in the Philippines will provide global customers and partners the opportunity to build their digital infrastructure in this vibrant market and throughout the wider region.

Cyrus Adaggra, president for Asia-Pacific at Equinix, said: “This expansion is instrumental in fostering interconnection, enabling our customers and partners to scale seamlessly and securely within one of the region’s most dynamic digital economies.

“By broadening our footprint in the Southeast Asia region, we are not only expanding our digital platform but also supporting the development of cutting-edge AI services and technology, aligning with the governments’ digital ambitions. This move reaffirms our commitment to empowering Philippines with innovative, world-class infrastructure to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”