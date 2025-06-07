Grab rolls out first electric taxi fleet in PH

Grab Philippines has unveiled GrabTaxi Electric — the nation’s first fully electric taxi fleet officially recognized by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The all-EV fleet, launched in partnership with local operator EV Taxi Corp, begins operations in key Metro Manila hubs including Makati, Taguig, Pasig, Mandaluyong, Paranaque, and Pasay.

The rollout marks a significant regulatory and operational milestone for the Philippines, where traditional combustion engine vehicles still dominate the mobility landscape.

The launch builds upon Grab’s June 2024 pilot study with BYD Philippines, which demonstrated the operational and financial viability of electric vehicles for both fleet operators and driver-partners.

The findings affirmed a key insight: electrification is not just an environmental imperative; it is also a cost-effective and scalable model for urban mobility.

“This is not just about offering another ride option,” said Grab Philippines country head Ronald Roda.

“It’s about fundamentally changing the DNA of urban transport in the Philippines — one that aligns with our sustainability commitments, empowers Filipino commuters, and creates meaningful green livelihoods. Sustainability cannot be a distant ideal; it must be something you can book, ride, and feel today.”

GrabTaxi Electric is part of Grab’s broader eco-mobility strategy, which includes expanding EV adoption across its GrabCar fleet in regional cities such as Davao and Cagayan De Oro within the year.

The phased rollout will be supported by in-app sustainability features such as voluntary contributions for environmental conservation efforts for every Grab transaction, and deeper collaboration with government and private sector partners to accelerate EV ecosystem readiness nationwide.

“As a local operator, we’re proud to be at the forefront of this transformation,” said EV Taxi Corp president Frankie Ang.

“Our partnership with Grab proves that when multinational platforms and local innovators work together, we can fast-track a cleaner, more inclusive future for transport – one that delivers value for both passengers and drivers alike.”

Currently in beta, GrabTaxi Electric allows passengers to seamlessly book electric taxis within the Transport tab of the Grab app, alongside traditional Grab mobility services.

Feedback from passengers and drivers during this phase will shape the future design, expansion, and service model of the offering.