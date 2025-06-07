Lazada, Shopee, Tiktok report high removal rates of counterfeit items

Online shopping platforms have reported marked improvements in removing counterfeit and infringing product listings, according to the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).

The developments were presented last May 28 at the IPOPHL office during the fifth annual review of the E-Commerce Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) where signatories from e-commerce platforms, brand owners, industry associations, and foreign chambers gathered to share progress and underscore the importance of synergy between platforms and the private sector to curb counterfeits in online marketplaces.

In Lazada’s presentation, majority or approximately 85.5% of listings removed for the period of June 1, 2024 to May 15, 2025 were proactive take downs.

On Shopee, 93.6% was removed proactively by the platform in the same period.

TikTok Shop also shared information on preventive listing removals and accounts that were permanently and temporarily restricted for detected counterfeit risks.

“The data show that the platforms are taking the MOU to heart by innovating and scaling up their systems to detect and remove counterfeits more effectively,” said IPOPHL deputy director general Nathaniel S. Arevalo.

“This is a win for both brand protection and consumer trust in the digital marketplace.”

The E-Commerce MOU, launched in 2021, is a voluntary agreement between major e-commerce platforms, brand owners, industry groups and foreign chambers to enhance online IP protection through closer coordination.

At present, the MOU has 107 signatories committing to protect IP rights online.