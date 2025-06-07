MMDC deepens AI in curriculum, intros micro-credential programs

Mapúa Malayan Digital College (MMDC) unveiled on Thursday, June 5, its upgraded AI-powered learning models to bolster its curricula and certification programs.

A study conducted in 2024 reported a high acceptance rate of AI among Filipino students and university leaders, facilitating student interaction and engagement while revolutionizing traditional teaching methods.

However, despite the positive outlook toward AI, the integration of it in the Philippine education system remains limited and necessitates strategic improvements, and regulations.

MMDC is addressing this need with its advanced learning model, which enhances the conventional Learning Management System (LMS) by offering exclusive curricula through Coursera, the online learning platform.

This upgrade allows students to access specialized content and courses, earning industry-recognized micro-credentials alongside their respective degrees.

MMDC’s enhanced model promises to set a high standard for interactive digital learning in the Philippines. AI tutors have already been integrated across all courses, providing real-time support to students.

Later this year, MMDC plans to introduce AI teaching assistants for personalized project help and innovative role-play features that simulate real-world work scenarios, aimed at strengthening decision-making skills.

For regulation, MMDC also developed an assessment validation platform that checks students’ works and analyze the authenticity, advising professors in grading.

The AI program is currently slated for selected MMDC’s Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BS IT) degrees. This includes BS IT Business-focused Program with specializations in Data Analytics, Marketing Technology, and Entrepreneurship Technology.

Additionally, it also covers BS IT Development-focused Program with specializations in Software Development and Network & Cybersecurity.

The MMDC Certification Programs, for micro-credentials include Virtual Assistance, IBM Data Analytics, Meta Social Media Marketing, Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce, and Adobe Content Creator, with more coming soon.

The certification program is available to job seekers, professionals looking to upskill and reskill, as well as college students looking for additional certification before graduating.

These certification tracks can be completed in three to four months for as low as P9,000.

Derrick Latreille, chief learning officer at MMDC, emphasized the importance of this upgrade, stating: “We upgraded our learning model to deliver a cutting-edge, future-ready education that aligns with global industry demands.

“MMDC is now able to deliver advanced AI tools and a robust platform, ensuring that students gain both academic excellence and practical, in-demand skills.”