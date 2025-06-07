Report: PH posts 383% surge in GenAI enrollments

Online learning platform Coursera has released its annual Global Skills Report, revealing a remarkable 383% year-over-year (YoY) increase in Generative AI (GenAI) enrollments in the Philippines, far outpacing the Asia Pacific average of 132% and the global average of 195%.

The findings underscored Filipino learners’ rapid adoption of emerging technologies and the country’s growing commitment to building an AI-ready workforce.

Based on insights from Coursera’s global community of over 170 million learners, the report tracks emerging skill trends across more than 100 countries.

Now in its seventh year, the 2025 edition ranks the Philippines 88th globally for overall skills proficiency and 18th in Asia Pacific.

Based on the report, Filipino learners demonstrated 29% proficiency in business, 21% in technology, and 17% in data science.

In Coursera’s newly-introduced AI Maturity Index, the country ranks 60th, indicating promising growth potential in AI research, innovation, and talent development.

This progress aligns with national efforts to upskill one million AI-skilled workers by 2028, as part of broader digitalization goals. 86% of Filipino knowledge workers already use AI at work – well above the global average of 75% and regional average of 83%.

This trend is also echoed by learner behavior on Coursera, with a sharp rise in enrollments in courses that equip learners with skills that employers are prioritizing: AI and ML by 307%, Curiosity by 74%, Customer Service rose by 12% and Critical Thinking by 10%.

“The Philippines is laying the foundation for a digitally confident workforce. AI is a clear priority for employers, and learners are stepping up by acquiring GenAI skills and industry micro-credentials to stay ahead,” said Eklavya Bhave, head of Asia Pacific at Coursera.

“From AI strategies to forward-thinking education policies, we’re seeing a strong national commitment to equipping Filipinos with the right mix of technical, business and human skills. Coursera is proud to support this transformation by partnering across education, industry, and government to build an inclusive, job-ready talent pipeline.”

Key findings for the Philippines:

Filipinos are embracing GenAI skills rapidly but participation gaps remain: GenAI enrollments jumped 383% YoY – one of the highest globally. Yet women make up only 37% of these learners, despite representing 51% of Coursera’s overall learner base in the country.

Demand for job-ready credentials continues to rise: Professional Certificate enrollments grew 23% YoY, highlighting strong learner interest in outcome-based programs.

Learners are building applied tech and digital marketing skills: Filipino learners are prioritizing practical skills in software development, IT infrastructure, and campaign management—signaling demand for roles at the intersection of technology, creativity, and operations.

With 2.7 million Coursera learners and a median age of 32, the Philippines has one of the region’s most digitally engaged populations and is poised to thrive in a fast-changing global economy.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, 96% of Filipino businesses want to upskill their workforce to work better alongside AI, well above the global average of 77%.

However, an International Monetary Fund report says that 40% of jobs in the Philippines are significantly impacted by AI, with 14% of the workforce being at direct risk of displacement.

Bridging the gap will require coordinated national efforts – including expanding public-private partnerships, integrating micro-credentials into higher education, and scaling online learning access.

Increasing women’s participation in emerging technology fields will also be critical, not just to achieve gender equality, but to also unlock the full potential of the country’s digital economy.