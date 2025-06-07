Traffic violations including NCAP integrated in eGovPH app

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has announced that motorists can now check and pay for traffic violations, including those under the No-Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP), through the eGovPH app.

During a press briefing in Malacañang last June 4, DICT undersecretary David Almirol Jr. revealed that the DICT is closely collaborating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to seamlessly link the NCAP violations monitoring system with the eGovPH app.

“Once the integration is complete, it will be fantastic because you’ll be able to see all your violations and even settle your penalties from the comfort of your home,” Almirol stated.

Upon full integration, users will receive notifications of their violations, complete with supporting photos and videos, directly from the MMDA.

“When you go to the eGovPH app, there will be a button for penalties; once you click it, you’ll be able to watch the video from MMDA showing your violation,” Almirol explained.

Beyond NCAP, Almirol also confirmed the ongoing integration of other crucial traffic violations monitoring systems, including the MMDA’s single ticketing system platform and the Land Transportation Office (LTO)’s land transportation management system (LTMS) with the eGovPH app.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the e-government data exchange (eGovDX) platform in linking these disparate systems, streamlining the process for motorists to monitor their status.

“Our eGovDX will ensure that the LTO also sees these violations. So, in the future, if someone tries to renew their license or driver’s license, they won’t be able to unless they pay their penalties. It’s a single entry point, so they communicate without sharing information,” Almirol elaborated on the interconnectedness.

Almirol further noted that the DICT’s commitment to enhancing the eGovPH Super App extends beyond traffic-related services.

He discussed ongoing initiatives to integrate services from the Social Security System (SSS) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)’s scholarship programs, demonstrating the DICT’s continuous efforts to expand the app’s functionality.

“The DICT will not stop adding more features to our eGovPH Super App,” Almirol said.