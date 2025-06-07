US firm pitches upgraded F-16 fighter jets to PH gov’t

American defense and aerospace company Lockheed Martin has unveiled the details of its comprehensive proposal for the Philippine government’s consideration, the F-16 Program, aimed at enhancing the country’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept.

The highlight of the proposal is the offer of 20 units of F-16 Block 70 jets, which the company claims to be one of the most sophisticated, and battle-proven, multi-role 4th generation fighters on the market.

Lockheed Martin said it is optimistic that the US government will soon move forward with a formal offer for the proposed $5.58-billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines.

The US government earlier this year announced it would sell F-16 jets to the Philippines to boost the country’s defense posture, particularly in relation to its dispute with China in the West Philippine Sea.

The F-16 has an impressive operational history, having accumulated 19.5 million flight hours since its first flight in 1974.

The specific Block 70 model offered to the Philippines boasts a structural service life of 12,000 hours, making it capable of serving the Philippine Air Force (PAF) for a decade or more.

In addition to the fighter jets, Lockheed Martin plans to develop the Philippines’ maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities.

This aspect of the program includes the provision of essential technologies and equipment to local partners, fostering self-reliance in the upkeep of PAF aircraft, including the F-16 and C-130 models.

This would also entail pilot and maintenance trainings, allowing for personnel upskilling for continues development of the country’s military capabilities.

Lockheed Martin is also set to establish an Innovation Center in the Philippines, which will promote research and development collaborations, and facilitate technology transfers.

The center aims to partner with local universities, industries, and government offices to create training programs and secure research funding.

An F-16 fighter jet flight simulator

Aimee Burnett, vice president of business development at Lockheed Martin, expressed optimism about the proposal, emphasizing the goal of integrating the Philippines into the roster of over 500 F-16 units currently in operation in various Asia-Pacific countries.

During the media roundtable held last June 4, Burnett stated that, “As we collaborate with the local industry, we aim to deliver social and economic value by cultivating talent, creating jobs, and driving innovation that advances the domestic defense sector and supports holistic progress”.