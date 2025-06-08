With rise of agentic AI, Salesforce intros Agentforce in PH

US-headquartered cloud computing giant Salesforce recently showcased Agentforce, its digital labor platform designed to bring autonomous AI agents into the flow of work in the Philippines.

With Agentforce integrated into the Salesforce ecosystem, the company said local businesses can boost their productivity with trusted and autonomous AI for sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT — all on one integrated platform.

However, a local Salesforce executive said during a media session at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati City last June 3, that while Agentforce is designed to run on top of the Salesforce CRM system, it can operate independently and can be plugged on any customer platform.

“Our mission at Salesforce is, and has always been, to help organizations build better customer relationships through continuous innovation, and Agentforce is the latest step in that journey,” said Abraham Cuevas, regional vice president and country manager for the Philippines at Salesforce.

“When we combine customer-centricity and skills of the Philippines’ workforce with the transformative power of AI, the growth potential is immense.”

During the media event, Salesforce explained that Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents, as well as a library of ready-to-use skills for any use case across sales, service, marketing, and commerce, Tableau, Slack, partners, and more.

“Agentforce will fundamentally rewrite the rules around how brands engage customers,” said Gavin Barfield, vice president and chief technology officer for solutions at Salesforce Asean.

“With agentic AI, businesses have the potential of an unlimited workforce. It transforms not just the customer experience, but the entire approach to engagement, creating very personalized customer experiences at scale.”

With its extensive history of activating customer data for business growth, Salesforce is uniquely positioned to support Philippine businesses that are embracing AI.

At the heart of Agentforce is Data Cloud, which integrates a company’s data and metadata in one place, giving AI agents access to high-quality, up-to-date information.

Complementing this is the Atlas Reasoning Engine, the brain of Agentforce, which enables AI agents to retrieve the right data, reason through it, and act autonomously.

This combination, the US tech firm said, enables Philippine enterprises to respond in real time, streamline operations, and deliver more intelligent, personalized customer and employee experiences.

One of the fastest-growing markets for Salesforce within Asean, the Philippines is set to unlock a P2.8-trillion opportunity with widespread adoption of AI, according to Google’s 2024 Economic Impact Report.

Some of the blue chip firms which Salesforce counts as local clients are the Bank of the Philippine Islands, PLDT, and Philippine Airlines.

“As the world moves into the era of agentic AI, where agents can act on our behalf, our customers expect AI to be responsible, safe, accurate, and trustworthy. At Salesforce, trust is our number one priority. Every decision we make is grounded in that commitment. That’s why Agentforce is built with proper guardrails in place to ensure reliable and accurate outcomes for our customers,” added Barfield.