AMD, Red Hat expand AI and virtualization solutions

Open source solutions provider Red Hat recently announced a strategic collaboration with AMD to propel AI capabilities and optimize virtualized infrastructure.

With this deepened alliance, Red Hat and AMD will expand customer choice across the hybrid cloud, from deploying optimized, efficient AI models to more cost-effectively modernizing traditional virtual machines (VMs).

As workload demand and diversity continue to rise with the introduction of AI, organizations must have the capacity and resources to meet these escalating requirements.

The average datacenter, however, is dedicated primarily to traditional IT systems, leaving little room to support intensive workloads such as AI.

To answer this need, Red Hat and AMD are bringing together the power of Red Hat’s industry-leading open source solutions with the comprehensive portfolio of AMD high-performance computing architectures.

Red Hat and AMD are combining the power of Red Hat AI with the AMD portfolio of x86-based processors and GPU architectures to support optimized, cost-efficient and production-ready environments for AI-enabled workloads.

AMD Instinct GPUs are now fully enabled on Red Hat OpenShift AI, empowering customers with the high-performing processing power necessary for AI deployments across the hybrid cloud without extreme resource requirements.

In addition, using AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI, Red Hat and AMD conducted testing on Microsoft Azure ND MI300X v5 to successfully demonstrate AI inferencing for scaling small language models (SLMs) as well as large language models (LLM) deployed across multiple GPUs on a single VM, reducing the need to deploy across multiple VMs and reducing performance costs.

AMD EPYC CPUs also enable end-to-end AI performance and are ideal to host GPU-enabled systems. This can help improve the performance and return on investment (ROI) of each GPU server for even the most demanding of AI workloads.

By optimizing existing datacenter footprints, organizations can more effectively and easily reinvest resources to enable AI innovation. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, a feature of Red Hat OpenShift, offers a streamlined path for organizations to migrate and manage VM workloads with the simplicity and speed of a cloud-native application platform.

EPYC processors capable of leveraging the AMD EPYC processors’ excellent performance and power efficiency, wherever needed on the hybrid cloud, while maintaining a bridge to a cloud-native future.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on AMD EPYC CPUs helps enterprises optimize application deployment on leading servers, such as Dell PowerEdge, HPE ProLiant and Lenovo ThinkSystem products.

When refreshing a legacy datacenter, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization provides for the unification of VMs and containerized applications, on-premise, in public clouds or across the hybrid cloud.

This helps enable high infrastructure consolidation ratios that can lead to significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO) on hardware, software licensing and energy dimensions.

This has the added benefit of enabling IT teams to more effectively manage critical workloads today while freeing resources and energy to apply to AI workloads now and in the future.

Ashesh Badani, senior vice president and chief product officer at Red Hat, said: “Fully realizing the benefits of AI means that organizations must have the choice and flexibility to optimize their IT footprint for the rigors of scaling demand.

“Our extended collaboration with AMD expands the spectrum of options for organizations seeking to ready their IT environments for an ever-evolving future, from modernizing existing investments on a high-performing CPU architecture and virtualization platform to preparing for production AI with next-generation hardware accelerators and open source AI technologies.”