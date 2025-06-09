Radenta, Shape Robotics to advance tech education in PH

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, and Shape Robotics, a pioneering Danish ed-tech company, have again joined forces to establish robotics in Philippine education.

Both companies were recently part of the Special Curricular Program (SCP) Teachers Schools Division Office (SDO) at the Vista Marina Hotel in Subic Bay Freeport Zone and at the “Empowering Academic Excellence through Technology” at De La Salle Dasmariñas and De La Salle Zobel.

Shape Robotics specializes in ‘techducation.’ It facilitates teaching through technology, focusing on STEM educators, curriculum developers, school administrators in both public and private schools, robotics clubs, after-school programs, and training centers.

Shape Robotics is known for its ground-breaking Fable modular robotics system. This educational robot is now in use in over 12,000 schools and learning institutions worldwide.

Fable can be used with straightforward drag-and-drop coding like Blocky and the more advanced Python, a high-level, general-purpose programming language. It works with Raspberry Pi and Arduino for extended hardware applications. It has servo motors, sensors, and an AI camera.

The robotic system can be integrated with Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams for assignment tracking as well as with a Learning Management System (LMS) for curriculum deployment. Fable supports AI Vision and object detection. It can be used in IoT applications for smart automation projects.

Fable is intuitive, modular, and scalable with quick assembly in seconds. It works on a plug-and-play system with no complex wiring or setup. Students can start building and coding immediately. Its AI and Sensor Integration enables students to work on advanced topics like machine learning and automation.

It supports cross-disciplinary education by integrating robotics with math, science, engineering, and technology. It enhances STEM learning by providing an engaging, hands-on robotics experience that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Fable is a future-proof investment with expandable modules that grow with students’ learning levels. The robot is durable and robust. They are built with high-quality materials and components to withstand everyday wear and tear, including rough handling and the rigors of the classroom environment.

Shape Robotics put the needs of academe front and center. Fable comes with ready-made, curriculum-aligned lesson plans and ample training for educators through workshops and online community support. Video tutorials are available.

The performance metrics of Fable for speed, scalability, and reliability are top shelf. It provides near-instant Bluetooth/Wi-Fi pairing. A unit can be used for single student projects or large classroom settings. Fable boasts of long battery life for extended use.

Fable comes with top security features. Data privacy is assured, and no collection of personal student data for local software use is allowed. Its Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity is encrypted. Teachers can restrict certain features and monitor student progress. There is an automatic software update.

Invite Radenta for a visit to present a hands-on demonstration of the latest in robotics education. Call 09190812978, email [email protected], or visit http://www.radenta.com.