Despite AI threat, IT-BPM sector records rise in revenue and labor force in 2024

The Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said in a media briefing on Wednesday, June 9, that the country’s IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector expanded despite various headwinds such as AI.

The industry group said the sector posted an impressive growth over the past year, surpassing the global average with a 5% increase in revenue and a 4% rise in full-time employment.

During the briefing, IBPAP president and CEO Jack Madrid emphasized the organization’s dedication to keeping pace with technological advancements.

“The Philippine IT-BPM industry continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability. As the global landscape evolves, our commitment to talent development, innovation, and digital transformation maintains our market share in the global market,” Madrid stated.

Research projections suggest that by 2025, full-time employment in the IT-BPM sector could reach 1.9 million, and revenues reaching $40 billion. This, the group said, emphasizes the need for continued support and development within the industry.

To reinforce its commitment to this growth, IBPAP has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to secure a funding, totaling a P740 million, for upskilling initiatives. This collaboration is part of the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act, which aims to enhance the skills of the workforce.

Additionally, IBPAP has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to promote talent development and innovation, while facilitating the adoption of the Philippine Quality Award (PQA) Program framework.

During the briefing, IBPAP highlighted its key upcoming event, the Solaia Awards, scheduled for June 11, in collaboration with “Great Place To Work Philippines.”

The event will honor 30 IT-BPM companies that have demonstrated outstanding workplace cultures, crucial for promoting growth and high performance.

The selection process involved surveying 450,000 employees from 250 certified organizations, using Great Place To Work’s evidence-based assessment model to ensure impartiality.

IBPAP is also organizing a hackathon challenge, “Can You HackIT: The IBPAP Challenge,” aimed at fostering collaboration between university students and industry mentors in the development of innovative solutions focusing on AI, automation, and digital services. This event will take place in July in Cebu.