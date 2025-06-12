Ford’s first full electric vehicle coming to PH in Q3

Ford Philippines announced on Wednesday, June 11, that the Ford Mustang Mach-E will officially arrive in the country in the third quarter of 2025.

The Mustang Mach-E will kick-off Ford’s electrification journey in the Philippines this year, the US carmaker said.

“The Mach-E is Ford’s first ground-up all-electric vehicle that combines performance, range, and technology. Ever since the Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: freedom, progress, performance and a touch of rebellion,” it said.

Pedro Simoes, managing director of Ford Philippines, said: “It is only fitting that we take our big leap in our electrification journey with an iconic Ford vehicle. The arrival of the Mach-E reinforces Ford as a credible and must-watch player in the electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country.

“With a continuously growing community of Mustang owners in the Philippines, the Mustang Mach-E will surely give enthusiasts an electrified experience like no other.”