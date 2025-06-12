Green GSM deploys first foreign-owned e-vehicle taxi fleet in PH

Vietnam’s Green GSM became the country’s first fully foreign-owned electric vehicle taxi operator when it formally rolled out its pure EV fleet at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Cristina A. Roque and Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs secretary Frederick Go led the launch of Green GSM Philippines along with company executives from Vietnam.

The company’s entry is marked by Green GSM’s initial fleet deployment of 2,500 electric vehicles.

Roque said the initiative is more than a business launch as it opens up new possibilities such as cleaner air, greater employment, safer and more comfortable commuting.