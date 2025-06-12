PhilDev launches new programs, gatherings to boost US-PH tech ties

PhilDev launched last March its new community gathering series with “Be the Bridge,” an event held in Palo Alto, California, focused on strengthening the Filipino community in tech.

The gathering, held during Women’s History Month, brought together STEM professionals to exchange ideas, reflect on leadership, and build stronger networks.

The session was led by executive coach Dolores Bernardo, with panel discussions featuring Filipino-American leaders including Emily Nishi, chief people officer at Discord.

PhilDev executive director Olivia de Jesus reiterated the importance of community engagement in building long-term impact, while Oliver Segovia, CEO of AVA Online Group, introduced the upcoming Philippine AI Retreat (PAIR) — an initiative supported by PhilDev that connects AI researchers and technologists working on challenges in the Philippines.

PhilDev also announced its co-presenting role at the US-Philippines AI Summit at Stanford University in June 2025, which will highlight collaborations between Filipino and global innovators in the AI space.

The gathering marked the start of a larger effort by PhilDev to engage the Filipino diaspora through mentorship, funding, and knowledge-sharing. Attendees were invited to participate in future programs as mentors, champions, or donors.

The foundation emphasized that continued collaboration across sectors and regions will be critical in improving STEM education, tech innovation, and entrepreneurship in the Philippines.

As PhilDev moves forward with its initiatives — including YBLL, SHE++, and upcoming summits — it continues to operate with a clear focus: to build an inclusive, tech-enabled future by connecting global Filipinos with opportunities to give back and grow together.

Founded by Silicon Valley engineer and venture capitalist Dado Banatao, PhilDev is rooted in the belief that access to quality education and innovation opportunities is key to national development. Banatao’s work in the global tech sector, coupled with his Filipino heritage, continues to guide PhilDev’s strategy and values.