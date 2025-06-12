Smart taps Salesforce for AI-powered e-commerce website

Cloud computing firm Salesforce announced that Smart Communications, the mobile services arm of PLDT, will implement Commerce Cloud to create a unified digital storefront.

Smart will also use Salesforce AI solutions to recommend the right plans for customers depending on their needs, improving the customer experience.

The telco uses MuleSoft to enable seamless data integration across internal and third-party systems, delivering a connected customer journey across all touchpoints.

The project is driven by Salesforce’s Professional Services team, working with Smart to help ensure end-to-end delivery and seamless implementation.

Once complete, Smart customers will be able to complete transactions online that previously required visits to physical stores, significantly enhancing convenience.

This includes the purchase of new devices, applications, and renewals of phone plans, and porting of mobile numbers amongst other transactions.

“This strategic collaboration with Salesforce is a pivotal step in our digital transformation journey,” said Gilbert Gaw, FVP and head of IT and Transformation Office at Smart & PLDT.

“Leveraging Salesforce Commerce Cloud’s robust architecture and omni-channel features, we are creating a seamless and intuitive platform that empowers our customers with greater convenience and access to our full suite of products and services. This initiative will not only elevate customer satisfaction but also fuel business growth by enabling continuous innovation.”

The storefront’s cloud-based architecture helps provide improved scalability and reliability while a mobile-first design supports omni-channel experiences.

Smart also uses Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud to drive their digital transformation and better serve evolving customer needs.

By integrating Commerce Cloud, Smart will be able to accelerate order management and fulfillment for a better customer experience, efficiently driving revenue growth and customer retention. Smart is also exploring extending this unified digital storefront platform to its enterprise segment.

“A recognized leader in the Philippines’ dynamic telecommunications sector, Smart has an unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity,” said Abraham Cuevas, regional vice president and country manager for the Philippines at Salesforce.

“We are excited to empower Smart with a modern, AI-ready platform that will enable them to connect with their customers in a more personalized and engaging way. This transformation will not only streamline their e-commerce operations but also position them for continued success in the Philippines’ competitive telecommunications landscape.”