US tech firm Asurion adding 500 new jobs in new Cebu site

Washington DC — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) cited US-based tech care giant Asurion’s latest expansion plans, which include opening a new contact center in Cebu City. This is set to create at least 500 new jobs for Filipinos within the year.

The company, through Asurion general counsel Grant Mullins, shared this development with DTI’s Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Washington DC (PTIC-WDC) commercial counselor Kenneth Yap and Philippine Embassy in Washington minister and consul Hans Siriban.

The planned facility will support the company’s growing US market, which currently provides smart device insurance, technical support, and repair services to over 100 million customers across one in three US households.

Asurion’s expansion builds on its 16-year presence in the Philippines, where it operates across Manila, Clark, Laguna, and Iloilo.

These sites facilitate key functions such as software development, mobile phone remanufacturing, call center, and technical support — employing skilled Filipino professionals.

“There is a welcoming environment for investors, especially with the support of the Marcos administration,” Mullins noted, adding that Asurion successfully completed staffing for its call center expansion at the Clark Freeport Zone in 2024.

Further emphasizing the country’s strategic role, Yap highlighted that the Philippines is Asurion’s sole site outside the United States for cell phone remanufacturing. This facility employs around 1,400 skilled technicians who focused on repairing iPhones.

Since launching its operations in 2009, Asurion Philippines has restored and shipped more than 10 million iPhones the US market. With the addition of the Cebu site, the company’s total workforce is expected to reach approximately 8,000 employees.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Nashville, Asurion is the world’s largest tech care company, providing protection and repair services for a wide range of smart devices. It serves over 300 million customers worldwide through partnerships with global brands like Amazon, Samsung, and Verizon.