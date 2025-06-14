‘Intramuros App’ unveiled as digital gateway to Walled City

The government has rolled out a Web-based “Intramuros App” during a memorandum of agreement signing held at the Centro de Turismo in Intramuros, Manila.

The event was attended by representatives from the Department of Science and Technology-National Capital Region (DOST-NCR), the Department of Tourism’s Intramuros Administration (IA), and CIIT College of Arts and Technology.

“This Web-based app is designed to enhance the overall tourism experience by making information and services more accessible and user-friendly,” said Joan M. Padilla of the Intramuros Administration.

“From discovering historic sites, walking tours, cultural events, searching for your favorite DOT-accredited tour guides, restaurants, local shops, and other exciting experiences, it can now be found in one place, right at your fingertips,” Padilla continued.

“Embark on a journey through time whether you’re standing within the historic walls of Intramuros or admiring our heritage sites from afar, the Intramuros App is your personal guide — ready to transport you to the heart of the Walled City, anytime, anywhere.”

Padilla also cited the DOST and CIIT College of Arts and Technology for developing and making the project come to life.

The app can be accessed via app.intramuros.gov.ph and does not require any downloads from app stores. This means it stays updated automatically and works smoothly, like a downloaded app, without taking up space on the phone.

The initiative is a result of close collaboration between government and education sectors.

“This app is a result of shared interests, where government, academe, and public service converge to make history accessible, not only physically but [also] digitally,” said Rizaldy Rapsing, program head for technology at CIIT.

DOST secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. also underscored the importance of merging culture and technology.

“The launch of the Intramuros App is a clear example on how we can use science, technology, and innovation to honor the past, serve the present, and shape the future.”

The first phase of the Intramuros App already includes key features such as:

About Intramuros

What to See

Where to Eat

DIY Tours

Tour Guides

Transportation Info

Events Calendar

Social Feed

FAQs

But more features are coming in its second phase. The IA and DOST-NCR are working on expanding the app to include:

Administrative services (e.g., permit applications, event bookings)

Augmented Reality (AR) for immersive historical experiences

Halal food finder

Booking system for sustainable tourists’ access and experience

Solidum also shared plans to make Intramuros smarter and more sustainable by introducing the Bioreactor Composting Technology for cleaner surroundings; an 18-seater e-tram made with abaca fiber composite; support for Halal certification to boost inclusivity on food and beverage establishments; and the integration of Augmented Reality (AR) for immersive virtual time-travel experiences.

According to Padilla, capacity building activities and food safety seminars have also started as part of their initiative to integrate Halal food restaurant options into the mobile app to make the application more inclusive. They are hopeful that they can encourage applications of food concessionaires for both “Halal aligned” and “Halal certified”.

Halal aligned generally refers to the process of ensuring that products, services, or practices are aligned with Islamic principles and standards while the latter refers to products or services that have undergone a formal certification process to verify that it meets those standards.

Furthermore, the 18-seater e-tram (E-Tranvia) is also in the pipeline for another collaboration. The project aims to modernize the existing tram system, reduce emissions, and improve the visitors’ experience in the historic Walled City.

The collaboration involves the DOST-Forest Products Research and Development Institute for the bamboo engineered materials, UP-Diliman for its electrical requirement, Cagayan State University for their e-mobility center, and DOST-Industrial Technology Development Institute for its abaca composite fiber that will be used in the E-Tranvia.

IA also plans to include promotions of the Intramuros App to their upcoming events and activations, in collaboration with not only local but also foreign partners.

Meanwhile, DOST-NCR regional director Romelen Tresvalles highlighted the app’s usability, especially it being helpful for DIY travelers who want curated experiences without joining formal tours.

Solidum stressed that using these technologies in Intramuros is important as it not only merges history but also the actual experience of not only tourists but also people around Intramuros.

With the use of the Intramuros App, the Intramuros Administration is confident and hopeful that the number of tourists visiting the Walled City will rise.

“Let’s continue building a future where technology and innovation strengthens heritage, where progress respects culture, and where science always stands with the people,” the DOST chief concluded.