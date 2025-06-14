PH Blockchain Week held to demystify blockchain for Pinoys

The Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) wrapped up its two-day event on June 10 and 11 as it sought to promote the development and utilization of blockchain technology across the nation.

This year’s event was organized in collaboration with the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, aiming to demystify blockchain technology for everyday Filipinos.

Donald Lim, president of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, opened the event by emphasizing the significance of the theme “Decoded” that it is not simply a tagline.

“It is our collective call to make blockchain understandable, accessible, and actionable for the Filipino people, and for communities across the world. While the technology itself might be complex, its purpose is simple – to build trust in a trust-fragmented world,” he stated.

The event highlighted the integration of blockchain technology, alongside advancements in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity across various sectors such as finance, healthcare, real estate, education, and supply chain management.

To engage attendees, particularly those unfamiliar with blockchain, the PBW featured exhibits from various blockchain and Web3 companies, including interactive displays showcasing blockchain-based games.

Among the featured show segments was the “Founder’s Arena,” a venture capital contest where participants pitched their innovative ideas to secure funding from a panel of judges.

The “Chain Stars” segment introduced a creative fusion of Filipino culture and music with Web3 applications, focusing on fan engagement and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Additionally, the “Meme Fiesta” was a showcase of current meme coin trends, giving a lively take on market insights and forecasts.

PBW partner company Tier One Entertainment hosted the Nexus Academia, an initiative aimed at educating students and young professionals about the applications of Web3 and blockchain technology.

The event featured enlightening keynote speeches and panel discussions led by industry leaders and government representatives from key institutions, including the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the House of Representatives, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the city government of Pasay.