DTI rolls out AI chatbot for online registration system

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched last June 9 a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Web interface that aims to automate frontline services and simplify regulatory compliance.

“The DTI is leveraging digitization through this new chatbot to cut red tape, improve access, and empower businesses under the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ vision,” said DTI secretary Cristina A. Roque.

The digital assistant leverages AI technology to provide real-time responses, eliminating the need for queuing, in-person visits, and time-consuming email correspondence.

It is now accessible 24/7 through the DTI’s Integrated Registration Information System website where it provides instant responses to inquiries on key DTI-related services.