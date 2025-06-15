Sunday, June 15, 2025
type here...
Business IT

DTI rolls out AI chatbot for online registration system

By Newsbytes.PH

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched last June 9 a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Web interface that aims to automate frontline services and simplify regulatory compliance.

“The DTI is leveraging digitization through this new chatbot to cut red tape, improve access, and empower businesses under the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ vision,” said DTI secretary Cristina A. Roque.

The digital assistant leverages AI technology to provide real-time responses, eliminating the need for queuing, in-person visits, and time-consuming email correspondence.

It is now accessible 24/7 through the DTI’s Integrated Registration Information System website where it provides instant responses to inquiries on key DTI-related services.

Previous article
‘Intramuros App’ unveiled as digital gateway to Walled City
Next article
Lenovo: We’re ready to assist PH clients overcome AI adoption challenges

Subscribe

- Advertisement -spot_img

RELEVANT STORIES

spot_img

LATEST

Sign-Up To Our Newsletter!

- Advertisement -spot_img

© Newsbytes.PH. All rights reserved.