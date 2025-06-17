Green GSM e-vehicle taxi fleet posts surge in app downloads

Vietnamese-owned electric vehicle taxi operator Green GSM said its ride-hailing app recorded high volume of downloads from Google Play Store Philippines before and after its official debut last June 10.

The company said the overwhelming response underscored a growing demand for sustainable, reliable, and technologically advanced transportation alternatives nationwide.

Green GSM said its expansion into the Philippines marks a milestone in its aim to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in Southeast Asia.

All Green GSM vehicles are modern VinFast Nerio Green electric cars. Each vehicle is equipped with the Secure to Safe (S2S) active safety monitoring system, ensuring safety for passengers, especially women, children, and the elderly.

“Green GSM is more than just an electric taxi service; it represents a green mobility revolution in the Philippines. Leading the app charts from day one clearly shows the community’s preference for clean, safe, and advanced transport solutions,” said Nguyen Van Thanh, GSM’s global CEO.

The Green GSM app allows customers to book rides and track journeys in real time. Transparent pricing is ensured through in-vehicle fare meters and clearly posted app rates.

To celebrate the launch, Green GSM is offering a special promotion: 500 Green Points (equivalent to P500) for new users, redeemable as discounts on their first seven rides. This program runs through August 31, 2025.