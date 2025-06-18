DICT asec formally named as new CICC chief

Renato “Aboy” Paraiso, an assistant secretary at the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), has been formally installed as the new head of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

Paraiso, a lawyer who also served as spokesperson of the DICT, took his oath of office on Wednesday, June 18, before DICT secretary Henry Aguda at the CICC main office in Roces Avenue in Quezon City.

He replaced Alexander Ramos, who held the rank as undersecretary when served as executive director of the CICC under former DICT secretary Ivan Uy.

Since Paraiso has yet to be appointed by Malacanang as undersecretary, this could be the reason why his official title at the CICC is “deputy executive director”. In a Viber message, Paraiso said that “we will be asking for an acting designation on the meantime” while waiting for his papers to be released.

Newsbytes.PH was the first to report on the possibility of Paraiso taking the role of CICC chief after Aguda accepted the courtesy resignation of Ramos in early April.

As a key attached agency of the DICT, the CICC leads the government’s efforts in addressing cybercrime through high-technology capabilities that are strategic responses to threats online.

“The CICC is now tasked not just with investigation, but with protecting the entire digital highway,” said Aguda. “While we are building infrastructure and ensuring connectivity for all Filipinos, we must also ensure that this highway is safe, clean, and trusted.”

In parallel, the CICC said it continues to fight fake news, online gambling, cyber fraud, and digital exploitation — which remain persistent problems as Internet access expands nationwide.

The agency said it is currently working with lawmakers to craft a new law that addresses the spread of disinformation and clearly establishes criminal liability.

Using its data analysis capabilities, the CICC identifies offenders, supports case buildup, and ensures strong referrals to law enforcement agencies for apprehension and prosecution.

CICC operates the Action Center 1326, which operates 24/7 to receive public complaints and incident reports.

The agency said it is also working closely with stakeholders in the digital finance space, including e-wallet providers, to address rising concerns over financial scams and digital fraud.