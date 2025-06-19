Epson marks 50th anniversary of the Epson brand

Japanese tech giant Epson celebrated its 50th anniversary this June, honoring the enduring support of its customers and partners who have been vital to its success.

Epson launched the compact and lightweight EP-101 digital electronic printer in 1968. It was this printer that served as the impetus for the creation of the Epson brand in 1975.

The brand name reflects the company’s hopes of preserving the value of the electronic printer (“EP”) while continuing to create many valuable derivatives (“SONs”).

Since officially becoming Epson in 1975, the brand has consistently evolved, embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines its legacy and global presence.

Epson specializes in a broad range of innovative technologies, including high-precision printers for home, office, and industrial use.

Epson’s legacy in printing began with pioneering products like the MJ-500 and MJ-700V2C, which brought high-quality printing to homes with Micro Piezo technology.

Today, its commercial and industrial inkjet solutions – powered by PrecisionCore printheads – set global benchmarks for quality and efficiency.

Epson launched the Monna Lisa 160B, a digital textile printing machine in 2003 and introduced the SurePress series of digital label presses to meet the diverse printing needs of the industrial sectors.

In 2010, Epson revolutionized printing with high-capacity ink tank printers, offering a cost-effective, low-maintenance alternative to laser printers. Now available in 170 countries, over 100 million units have been sold.

In addition to printing technology, Epson has also developed its reputation for high-quality projectors for business, education, and other entertainment applications.

Leveraging expertise in liquid crystal technology, originally developed for LCD watches, Epson delivered advanced HTPS panels that enable superior image quality in projectors.

Key milestones include the VPJ-700 and ELP-3000 projectors, and EB-L25000U which became the world’s brightest 3LCD laser projector, underscoring Epson’s leadership in the global projection market.

Epson has also developed robotic automation solutions which secured and maintained the world’s top market share in terms of sales revenue in the industrial SCARA robot segment.

By combining robots with proprietary force sensors and camera-based image recognition technology, Epson has enabled its robots to perform delicate work that requires a human-like sense of touch.

Epson has built a global network of production and sales sites to deliver value and respond quickly to customer needs worldwide.

International expansion began in 1968 with watch case manufacturing in Singapore and have since expanded production globally with major sites in China, Indonesia, and the Philippines, enabling support for diverse international markets.

The extensive network allows close monitoring of local market needs and enables the tailoring of products, such as high-capacity ink tank printers that first launched in Indonesia.

“Over the past decades, Epson has pursued innovation with purpose – creating efficient, compact and precise technologies that drive progress while reducing environmental impact. As we mark this milestone, we remain committed to advancing sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that empower industries and shape a better future,” said Masako Kusama, president and director of Epson Philippines Corporation.