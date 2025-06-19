PAL Cargo charts new course for digital-era logistics

Philippine Airlines (PAL) marked its 85th year with a new chapter for PAL Cargo, its freight and logistics business unit, as it plots a bold strategy for cargo-handling fueled by e-commerce and digital transformation.

“In today’s digital-first economy, our revitalized business reflects PAL Cargo’s support for digital innovation, broader reach, and tailored logistics solutions that help local entrepreneurs grow and compete in both local and global markets,” said Jason Siy, PAL vice president for cargo.

PAL Cargo offers a broad range of freight services tailored to individual, freight forwarders, and corporate and big business needs. It transports a varied type of cargo from high-value commodities, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, perishables, among many others.

In order to ensure safe and efficient transportation, PAL Cargo follows strict handling practices, including IATA practices in pet transport, as well as security escorts for high-value cargo. These items are the last to be loaded and the first to be offloaded upon arrival. It also assigns security teams for charter flights.

With partners like Airspeed and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), PAL Cargo is also making the shipping of small business products in the Philippines and to overseas markets easier. A formal partnership with the DTI will be inked within the next months.

“Through partnerships and our expanding cargo network, we aim to support both domestic entrepreneurs and the Philippine export industry. Even in areas we don’t currently fly to, our global partnerships allow us to extend our services and connect their businesses to the world,” Siy said.

PAL Cargo has prioritized creating a more seamless and customer-friendly experience by embracing digital tools that simplify every step of the cargo process. Customers can now conveniently book, pay, and track their domestic shipments online.

With a mobile-friendly platform in development and plans to expand online services to international cargo, PAL Cargo is making it easier than ever for businesses and individuals to manage their logistics needs with speed, ease, and confidence.

PAL Cargo is also set to launch its Port-to-Door delivery service, expanding its current airport-to-airport transport services. It is likewise planning to integrate PAL’s Mabuhay Miles, allowing PAL Cargo customers to earn miles for their cargo transactions.

Siy shared that two of its most in-demand services are the Block Space Agreement for domestic cargo (where clients can reserve space on its flights long-term, regardless of cargo volume) and the Rush Cargo (a premium service that guarantees cargo is loaded on a specific flight).

To ensure nationwide reach and seamless cargo movement, PAL Cargo operates through a network of strategically located hubs. Its primary cargo terminal is based at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila, supported by major cargo hubs in Clark, Cebu, and Davao, which are key gateways for both domestic and international shipments.

“This extensive network allows PAL Cargo to provide efficient, end-to-end logistics solutions for customers across the archipelago and beyond,” Siy added.

Global air cargo demand continued its upward trajectory in April 2025, with total volumes rising by 5.8% year-on-year, according to the latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This growth was fueled by strong international activity (+6.5%), seasonal demand for consumer goods, and lower jet fuel prices, which are factors that have collectively improved operating conditions across the industry. With capacity at record levels and yields showing positive movement, the outlook for air cargo remains robust.

“It’s a good demand for the Philippine economy,” said Siy commented, adding that, “It provides more opportunities for both local manufacturers and exporters, most especially MSMEs, to engage in international trade. With the expanding global market, we are dedicated to enabling Filipino businesses to reach it with safe, efficient, and competitive cargo solutions.”