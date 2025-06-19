Study: ‘Overstimulated’ Pinoys turning to podcasts for emotional refuge

Filipinos are turning to podcasts for emotional refuge amidst overstimulation from digital fatigue.

This is the key finding of “The Two Faces of the Overwhelmed,” a study conducted by The Pod Network in partnership with socio-cultural research firm The Fourth Wall, which looked at the consumption behavior of the podcast listenership in the Philippines.

The study, which surveyed hundreds of digital users early this year, revealed that more Filipinos are turning to podcasts as tools to cope with feeling emotionally overwhelmed or mentally saturated, a result of today’s hyperconnected digital landscape.

According to the study, there are two faces of podcast listeners: the ‘mindful navigators’ and ‘content grazers.’

The ‘mindful navigators’ are categorized as those aged 25 and above, balancing work, life, and family responsibilities, who turn to podcasts for relief.

Their overstimulation stems from doing too much, and they seek podcasts for genuine relief, not mere distraction.

With a stimulation score of +2.06 and a higher reliance on podcasts (53% identifying it as a key source of relief), ‘Mindful navigators’ spend up to six hours daily listening to narrative, reflective, or calming shows, often during commutes, chores, or end-of-day wind-downs.

Meanwhile, ‘content grazers’ are those under 25 who are immersed in a multi-platform world, jumping between TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube.

They show a lower stimulation score (-1.63) and lighter podcast reliance (47%), listening 1-4 hours per day, often while multitasking.

Unlike ‘mindful navigators,’ their podcast use isn’t emotionally anchored but more driven by boredom or habit.

The study also showed that while podcasts emerged as tools for calm, the emotional value they bring to consumers extends beyond just meditation apps or self-help monologues.

‘Mindful navigators’ prefer clear, calm, conversational content, with ideal episode lengths of 30-45 minutes, especially during evening de-stressing periods (6:00–8:00 PM).

Meanwhile, ‘content grazers’ are drawn to humor, energy, and cultural relevance in shorter, dynamic episodes.

“Today’s digital landscape presents a generation overwhelmed by multitasking, digital noise, and attention fatigue. Hence, podcasts are increasingly becoming a reset button for silence and mindfulness. This key finding emphasizes that engagement is not just about time, but about purpose, opening new strategic ground for creators to better connect with their audience,” said John Brylle Bae, research director at The Fourth Wall.

Alan Fontanilla, CEO of The Pod Network Entertainment, underscored the growth and opportunities within the industry.

“This study not only provides insights into the listenership behaviors of Filipinos but, more importantly, offers a roadmap for action for creators and brands. Podcasts are increasingly becoming emotional infrastructure. Therefore, creators must understand the importance of designing podcast shows for emotional need, while brands need to realize that podcast ads aren’t interruptions but opportunities to build emotional trust.”